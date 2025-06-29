Photos / Video: Nola and the Eighth Note Bring New Orleans Jazz to the Magic Kingdom
The new jazz band is now performing in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom.
Get down to the groove as the new band, Nola and the Eighth Note, perform some New Orleans classics and songs from Tiana's Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Alongside the reopening of The Hall of Presidents, today also saw a New Orleans jazz band make their debut in Frontierland – Nola and the Eighth Note.
- Nola, who is the singer of the band, of course has a name that references New Orleans, Louisiana, or NOLA.
- Currently performing outside a closed Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Nola and the Eighth Note perform a number of New Orleans jazz staples, in addition to some songs from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, such as “Special Spice" and “Down in New Orleans."
- Showtimes are not currently available, nor is any indication as to when the show will be running through – but this new show is sure to be a welcome addition to liven up the area once the Rivers of America closes next week.
- Catch a full performance from Nola and the Eighth Note in the video below.
