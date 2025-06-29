Photos / Video: The Hall of Presidents Quietly Reopens at the Magic Kingdom with Trump Oath of Office
No changes were made to the attraction, other than President Trump now reciting the Presidential Oath of Office.
The Hall of Presidents quietly reopened this morning at the Magic Kingdom following a five month-long refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- After the lobby to the attraction reopened earlier this month as a respite for guests looking to get out of the Florida heat, the Hall of Presidents has now reopened in full at the Magic Kingdom.
- This news came with no announcement from Disney, nor change to the operating calendar – likely due to the highly political nature of the attraction.
- The show is now much like it was before 2020, with the same show introduced in 2017, coinciding with Donald Trump’s first term. That show was kept for Joe Biden’s term in office, and has been brought back again for Trump’s second term.
- One change is that Trump no longer has a speech like he did in 2017, instead only reciting the Presidential oath of office like Biden did.
- Specifically, the Walt Disney World website says “hear a speech delivered by George Washington and a recorded performance of the oath of office by President Donald Trump."
- Trump’s face has also been reworked to look not only more like him in the first place, but more specifically like he looks currently.
- Former President Biden has simply swapped places with Trump on stage.
- This marks the first time in the history of the Walt Disney World attraction that a previous President has returned for a non-consecutive second term.
- Check out the updated Presidential Roll Call for yourself in the video below.
More Walt Disney World News:
- EPCOT Guests Currently Taken on Rare Journey Aboard Friendship Boats
- Disney's Winter Summerland Reopens After Refurbishment with New Changes and Refreshed Courses
- EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth Closing for Routine Refurbishment Beginning in Late August
- Celebrate America's Independence at Walt Disney World with Fireworks, Music and More
- Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin Gets August Closing Date to Begin its Big Upgrades
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com