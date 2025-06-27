EPCOT Guests Currently Taken On Rare Journey Aboard Friendship Boats
The journey feels a bit longer than normally, too.
Guests visiting EPCOT in the near future have the opportunity to take a rarely experienced (in this day and age) journey across World Showcase Lagoon.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting EPCOT at Walt Disney World have long had the option (in some way or another) of taking a Friendship boat across World Showcase Lagoon as a form of transportation.
- Since 2016, that option has typically been to board the boats from the Canada Pavilion for a journey across to the Morocco pavilion (or that in reverse).
- However, those looking at park maps or the My Disney Experience app know that there are four docks along the shores of World Showcase Lagoon, with a dock near the Mexico pavilion and another near the Germany pavilion.
- Those docks, once a route of their own long ago have long been shuttered (since 2016) since it was frequently closed to prep for the long-running Illuminations: Reflections of Earth and ultimately decided to just cease operation altogether.
- Now, as the Morocco pavilion’s dock is closed, guests can take a unique journey aboard a Friendship boat that sees them depart in Canada, head toward the Morocco pavilion, instead veering left and floating past Japan, The American Adventure, and Italy before docking at the rarely used Germany pavilion. Or this but backwards if boarding in Germany.
- At this time, there is no official end date to when the boats will return to the Morocco pavilion. In the meantime, guests who try to board at that location are greeted with a sign that directs them to either the Germany or Canada pavilions.
