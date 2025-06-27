Celebrate America's Independence at Walt Disney World with Fireworks, Music and More

Walt Disney World has revealed how guests can celebrate the Fourth of July this year.

Get ready to celebrate the most patriotic day of the year with a slew of special entertainment offerings and experiences throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Starting off at the Magic Kingdom Happily Ever After

From 7-10:00 p.m., DJ parties will take place around the park in Frontierland, Cinderella Castle and Tomorrowland.

Over at EPCOT

Spaceship Earth

During the day, guests can head over to The American Adventure

The Voices of Liberty

Limited-time Fourth of July-themed Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots will be available all across Walt Disney World from July 3rd-6th.

Foodies can celebrate the holiday with a limited-time collection of new and returning treats

Year-Round Patriotic Offerings:

Many of the best ways to get a patriotic buzz are available year-round at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Main Street U.S.A and Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom are steeped in Americana, and the former is where you can enjoy the daily Flag Retreat

This author’s favorite America-themed attraction has to be The American Adventure – a captivating production of America’s story through 35 Audio-Animatronic figures that recount pivotal moments and events throughout the country’s history.

Two galleries in The American Adventure also offer insight into the people of America – “Creating Tradition: Innovation and Change in American Indian Art" and “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors."

More Walt Disney World News:

