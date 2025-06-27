Celebrate America's Independence at Walt Disney World with Fireworks, Music and More
Get ready to celebrate the most patriotic day of the year with a slew of special entertainment offerings and experiences throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Starting off at the Magic Kingdom, where the annual “Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky" fireworks show is returning for two performances on July 3rd and 4th at 9:20 p.m. – replacing the usual Happily Ever After show.
- From 7-10:00 p.m., DJ parties will take place around the park in Frontierland, Cinderella Castle and Tomorrowland.
- Over at EPCOT, “Luminous the Symphony of Us" will be followed by “Heartbeat of Freedom" on July 4th only – a sparkling grand finale blending pyrotechnics with tributes to America’s history.
- Spaceship Earth will be illuminated in bright red, white and blue colors at night, allowing guests to bask in the patriotic glow.
- During the day, guests can head over to The American Adventure to meet with Mickey, Goofy, Pluto and Chip ‘n’ Dale, dressed in their patriotic best.
- The Voices of Liberty will add a little extra flair to their performances on July 4th as they, “Echo the Sound of America."
- Limited-time Fourth of July-themed Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots will be available all across Walt Disney World from July 3rd-6th.
- Foodies can celebrate the holiday with a limited-time collection of new and returning treats.
Year-Round Patriotic Offerings:
- Many of the best ways to get a patriotic buzz are available year-round at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Main Street U.S.A and Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom are steeped in Americana, and the former is where you can enjoy the daily Flag Retreat – a tradition at the park since it opened in 1971.
- This author’s favorite America-themed attraction has to be The American Adventure – a captivating production of America’s story through 35 Audio-Animatronic figures that recount pivotal moments and events throughout the country’s history.
- Two galleries in The American Adventure also offer insight into the people of America – “Creating Tradition: Innovation and Change in American Indian Art" and “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors."
