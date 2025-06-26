Photos: Rare Characters from "Lilo & Stitch" Appear at the Magic Kingdom for 626 Day
Everybody's there celebrating 626 Day!
Captain Gantu, Hamsterviel, and Angel have made a rare appearance at the Magic Kingdom, all in celebration of 626 Day.
What’s Happening:
- Captain Gantu, Hamsterviel, and Angel are making special appearances alongside Stitch to commemorate 626 Day at Magic Kingdom.
- Gantu and Hamsterviel rarely appear at Disney Parks, making this a unique chance for guests to see these iconic villains in person.
- The characters today have joined Stitch at the Tomorrowland Galactic Blast, which is held at the Rockettower Plaza Stage.
- While Stitch is a regular participant in this DJ dance party, Gantu, Hamsterviel, and Angel will only be present for this special day.
- You can see more of the rare Lilo & Stitch characters in our short below.
How Else Can You Celebrate 626 Day?
- In celebration of 626 Day, there is brand-new merchandise available.
- This includes new apparel from Cakeworthy and RSVLTS, alongside charming Stitch and Angel plushies from Disney Store Japan.
- In addition to these Disney Store exclusives, the celebration showcases exciting collaborations with brand partners, featuring a whimsical clothing line from H&M and an exquisite jewelry collection from RockLove.
More 626 Day News:
