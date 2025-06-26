Unveiling the Latest in Stitch Merchandise On 626 Day

Who doesn't love the crazy yet adorable Stitch?

626 Day is here! This fan-favorite Stitch-themed celebration returns today June 26th, and Disney is marking the occasion with an exciting lineup of new products.

What’s Happening:

Fans can shop fresh collections of Lilo & Stitch inspired toys, apparel, and collectibles at major retailers and on Disney Store.

inspired toys, apparel, and collectibles at major retailers and on Disney Store. Exclusive drops include new apparel from Cakeworthy and RSVLTS, plus adorable Stitch and Angel plushies from Disney Store Japan, all launching today.

Beyond the Disney Store exclusives, the celebration features must-see collaborations from brand partners.

Highlights include a new animatronic Stitch plush from Just Play (available for pre-order), a playful clothing line from H&M, and a stunning jewelry collection from RockLove.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Just Play Disney Stitch Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush

Angel Plush – Disney Store China

Stitch ''Tropics'' Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

H&M Kids Stitch Collection

Disney X RockLove Jewelry

Lilo & Stitch Fashion Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Cakeworthy

Stitch Plush – Disney Store China

Live Action Lilo & Stitch Box Office Facts:

The live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch has proven to be a major box office hit, earning over $610 million globally.

Domestically, it shattered records with the biggest Memorial Day weekend opening for a PG-rated film in May.

Internationally, the film has also performed exceptionally well, with standout success in markets across Latin America and Europe.

More On Merchandise: