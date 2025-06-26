Unveiling the Latest in Stitch Merchandise On 626 Day
Who doesn't love the crazy yet adorable Stitch?
626 Day is here! This fan-favorite Stitch-themed celebration returns today June 26th, and Disney is marking the occasion with an exciting lineup of new products.
What’s Happening:
- Fans can shop fresh collections of Lilo & Stitch inspired toys, apparel, and collectibles at major retailers and on Disney Store.
- Exclusive drops include new apparel from Cakeworthy and RSVLTS, plus adorable Stitch and Angel plushies from Disney Store Japan, all launching today.
- Beyond the Disney Store exclusives, the celebration features must-see collaborations from brand partners.
- Highlights include a new animatronic Stitch plush from Just Play (available for pre-order), a playful clothing line from H&M, and a stunning jewelry collection from RockLove.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Just Play Disney Stitch Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush
Angel Plush – Disney Store China
Stitch ''Tropics'' Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS
Lilo & Stitch Fashion Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Cakeworthy
Stitch Plush – Disney Store China
Live Action Lilo & Stitch Box Office Facts:
- The live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch has proven to be a major box office hit, earning over $610 million globally.
- Domestically, it shattered records with the biggest Memorial Day weekend opening for a PG-rated film in May.
- Internationally, the film has also performed exceptionally well, with standout success in markets across Latin America and Europe.
More On Merchandise:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com