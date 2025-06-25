Wackadoo! - Pottery Barn Kids Debuts New "Bluey" Collection

The new set of household items include bedding, backpacks, and more!

While Bluey has taken the world by storm, becoming the most watched children’s show in 2024, a new Pottery Barn Kids collection is set to bring the heartwarming joy of the series to your home.

What’s Happening:

According to Business Wire Bluey.

Centered around Bluey, a blue heeler dog, and her family, the children’s series has taken over the world of both children and parents.

Clips of the show often go viral on social media for its wholesome messages.

Now, parents of Bluey fans have the perfect opportunity to bring the magic of the series into their homes.

fans have the perfect opportunity to bring the magic of the series into their homes. The Bluey x Pottery Barn Kids collection includes some incredible items, including cotton bedding, customizable backpacks and lunchboxes, decorative accessories, and more.

Items and bundles in the collection range from $14 to $328. You can view the full collection here

Bluey is streaming now on Disney+

What They’re Saying:

Allison Spampanato, Senior Vice President, Product Development, Pottery Barn Kids: “The colorful, playful and visually distinctive world of ‘Bluey’ comes to life beyond the screen in a spirited home furnishings collection. The show’s heart, humor and focus on family aligns with Pottery Barn Kids’ commitment to creating fun, kid-friendly and quality spaces that appeal to the whole family."

“The colorful, playful and visually distinctive world of ‘Bluey’ comes to life beyond the screen in a spirited home furnishings collection. The show’s heart, humor and focus on family aligns with Pottery Barn Kids’ commitment to creating fun, kid-friendly and quality spaces that appeal to the whole family." Suzy Raia, SVP, Consumer Products for BBC Studios: “Pottery Barn Kids is known for exceptional quality and stylish designs, and we’re delighted to partner with them on this gorgeous, fashion-forward collection. The playful nature of Bluey and her family shines through with each item. We know that kids and families will love them at home and for back-to-school."

Bluey is the New Black:

For those looking for some ways to show off your fashion sense with the loveable series, RSVLTS has a collection of incredible Bluey designs for both kids and adults.

designs for both kids and adults. The new collectible includes the brand's signature all-over print button ups in a variety of sizes, accessories, and more.

You can check out the collection here

Read More Merchandise: