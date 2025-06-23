“Jaws” and “Back to the Future” Both Get Cool Hot Wheels Sets as San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives

The two beloved movies both get neat little diecasts for their big anniversaries.

Mattel have revealed two of their San Diego Comic-Con exclusives in the form of special two-piece Hot Wheels sets inspired by a couple of the most beloved films of all time (and both with Universal theme park history) - Jaws and Back to the Future.

What’s Happening:

Mattel Creations is using the “Cinematic Classics" branding for the two SDCC exclusives, which are tied to the celebration of milestone years for both films in 2025 - the 50th anniversary of Jaws and the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future .

and the 40th anniversary of . First up is the Hot Wheels Jaws 50th Anniversary set, with an SRP of $32.00.

set, with an SRP of $32.00. It consists of both the film’s famous shark and also the Orca, the boat our heroes set out on to stop the shark’s feeding frenzy around Amity Island.

This set is specifically based upon one of the film’s most famous moments (and most quoted lines), when Sheriff Brody intones “You’re gonna need a bigger boat," after the first time he actually sees the shark with his own eyes.

The packaging opens up with a special fold out and Mattel describes it as being “as much a display piece as it is a die-cast," leaning towards the idea that you may want to keep this one in the packaging to get the most out of how it’s stylized to look like it’s actually set on the water.

The boat and the shark are both unique die-casts.

Then there’s th e Hot Wheels Back to the Future 40th Anniversary Se t, which also is going for $32.00.

t, which also is going for $32.00. This limited-edition set includes finely detailed die-cast vehicles of both the famous Back to the Future time traveling DeLorean and also Doc Brown’s truck, which the DeLorean was first housed within in the scene where the car made its on screen debut.

The packaging for this one is also highly detailed, based upon the Twin Pines Mall setting where the scene with these two vehicles took place.

Both items will be available on-site at the Mattel merchandise booth (#2945) at the San Diego Convention Center from Thursday, July 24, through Sunday, July 27, 2025 as well as on MattelCreations.com

Thinking Outside the Box for What’s Inside the Box:

As a huge fan of both of these movies, these both look like terrific, highly desirable sets. With Back to the Future , sure, there have been a ton of toys based off of the DeLorean, but that’s not the case for Doc Brown’s truck. The entire reveal of the car is based off of it rolling out of that truck and it’s such a simple but clever idea to make these two vehicles a set and finally give the truck some love too.

, sure, there have been a ton of toys based off of the DeLorean, but that’s not the case for Doc Brown’s truck. The entire reveal of the car is based off of it rolling out of that truck and it’s such a simple but clever idea to make these two vehicles a set and finally give the truck some love too. As for Jaws, the combo of the Orca and the shark is always a great one and they both look great in diecast. But I especially appreciate that there’s a little Sheriff Brody included! Those of us who are both Jaws fans and toy collectors are well aware that the estate of Roy Scheider is not currently granting likeness rights, which is why there is no Brody figure in NECA’s Ultimate line, for instance, even though his shipmates Quint and Hooper do have figures. Still, there are some toys of Brody that get around this by simply not having any true resemblance to Scheider, such as the Brody Funko Pop! Or, in this case, by making him a tiny little figurine on the tiny Orca Hot Wheels toy, who’s too small to see any details in his features. But you know what, he sure still looks like a lil’ Brody to me!