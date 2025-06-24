“The Fantastic Four” Get Some Fun Funko and Loungefly San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives
A cool FF logo backpack and a H.E.R.B.I.E. POP! are among the “First Steps” releases.
A trio of Funko and Loungefly San Diego Comic-Con exclusives have been revealed focusing on The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
- As first revealed by IGN, there will be three exclusive SDCC items from Funko and Loungefly tied to the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps - and yeah, I’m surprised it’s not four items too!
- The items include:
- POP! The Fantastic Four: First Steps H.E.R.B.I.E. ($15.00)
- A POP! take on the movie version of the Fantastic Four’s robot buddy.
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps Bitty Pop! 4-Pack ($15.00)
- Bitty versions of all four of the FF team.
- Loungefly The Fantastic Four: First Steps Uniform Backpack ($100.00)
- Measuring 12″ x 17″ x 5″, this one is likely to be a very hot ticket item, as it’s limited to just 1200 pieces.
- These items will be available from Funko and Loungefly during San Diego Comic-Con from July 24-27, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps opening right in the midst of the convention, on July 25.
The Adorableness of H.E.R.B.I.E.
- Though the backpack’s limited run means it will almost certainly be the most desired item among these SDCC exclusives, it’s worth noting that Comic-Con will be the first place you can get a movie-based H.E.R.B.I.E. at all, since he’s not among the initial six offerings for the main POP! Figures coming out for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Still, it seems highly unlikely this will be the one and only First Steps POP! H.E.R.B.I.E. we get - so we’ll have to see what alternate poses or variations are released. Maybe H.E.R.B.I.E. with a baby pram or baby bed of some sort, since he’s seen as quite the caretaker in recent trailers?
