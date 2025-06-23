Daredevil & Green Arrow and Jeff the Land Shark & Krypto Team Up in “Deadpool/Batman” Backup Stories
Captain America and Wonder Woman will also team up as part of the first new Marvel and DC crossover in decades.
New details have been revealed about September’s “Deadpool/Batman" #1, including who will star in the backup stories, which feature additional Marvel and DC team-ups.
What’s Happening:
- When Deadpool/Batman was first announced, it was noted that there will also be backup stories with more team-ups between Marvel and DC characters. Now, the three backup stories have been revealed and they are:
- Daredevil and Green Lantern by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert
- Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson
- Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru
- Each story will receive its own variant cover, and Marvel revealed the Daredevil/Green Lantern Cover by Marco Checchetto and the Jeff the Land Shark/Krypto cover by Gurihiru, with the Captain America/Wonder Woman cover yet to come.
- In addition, there is a Wraparound Variant Cover by Greg Capullo featuring Deadpool and Batman.
What They’re Saying:
- Mark Basso (Editor): “We’re going to all corners of the Marvel and DC Universes, and the creators are having an absolute blast finding the unexpected and unexplored connections between these characters. We can’t wait for the fans to experience the same jaw-dropping moments we are! And we’ve got some more secret stories in the works, so keep your eyes peeled for more to be revealed!"
- Chip Zdarsky: “This has been surreal to say the least! Captain America and Wonder Woman are the best their worlds have to offer, both warriors for peace. Getting to explore a dynamic and history between them has been genuinely exciting."
- Kelly Thompson: "Two ICONS meeting for the first time! It's such an honor for Jeff to get to be Marvel's ambassador in this crossover story with Krypto. Anyone who loves comics knows how rare it is for DC and Marvel to crossover, so Jeff getting to be part of this historic moment with Krypto, and Gurihiru and I getting to bring that tale to readers... well, sometimes this job is very cool."
- Released by Marvel and written by Zeb Wells and drawn by Greg Capullo, Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman #1 will be available on September 17. DC will then release a second crossover between the characters, Batman/Deadpool #1, in November, written by Grant Morrison with art by Dan Mora The backup stories for that second book will be revealed at a later date.
Villain Team Ups?
- The character team ups for the backup stories are definitely fun ones, with Jeff and Kypto showing that there will be some welcome exploration into the weirder and wackier corners of each comic book universe.
- …but what about the supervillains? There is the potential here for some great team-ups as well. Think about seeing the likes of Doctor Doom & Lex Luthor, Green Goblin & Joker, or Thanos & Darkseid in full team-ups. Of course, perhaps Marvel and DC would want to hold off on those types of backup stories for a book focused on such a team-up at its core. And with the two companies promising at least one more big crossover is coming in 2026, it’s certainly possible we could get those types of character combos down the line.
