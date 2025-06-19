Marvel's 2028 Surprise: Is a Fourth Movie On the Horizon?
What could it possibly be?
Marvel has potentially included a fourth film in its lineup for 2028.
What’s Happening:
- Disney announced on Wednesday that Marvel Studios will release an untitled film on December 15, 2028, marking its fourth feature for that year alongside films scheduled for February, May, and November, according to Variety.
- If all four films stick to their release dates, it would indicate a surprising shift in strategy, especially given Disney CEO Bob Iger's recent remarks about Marvel's overextension and loss of focus.
- It is still unclear if Marvel will actually launch four films in 2028. Disney often holds onto release dates for its projects even when it becomes evident that those films may not be ready in time.
- This approach enables the company to maintain flexibility in its schedule for other productions. For example, Marvel's Blade was removed from its scheduled November 2025 release only after Disney opted to place the 20th Century Studios film Predator: Badlands in that timeframe.
What They’re Saying:
- Bob Iger: “We all know that in our zeal to flood our streaming platform with more content, that we turned to all of our creative engines, including Marvel, and had them produce a lot more. We’ve also learned over time that quantity does not necessarily beget quality. And frankly, we’ve all admitted to ourselves that we lost a little focus by making too much. By consolidating a bit and having Marvel focus much more on their films, we believe that will result in better quality."
What Else Has Marvel Been Doing?
- Filming for The Fantastic Four: First Steps took place from July to November 2024 at Pinewood Studios in England, as well as on location in both England and Spain.
- The film is set to premiere in the United States on July 25, 2025, marking the beginning of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Tickets are currently available for purchase.
More On Marvel:
