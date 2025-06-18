Summer Release for "Thunderbolts*", Stream or Own in 4K
Next month you will be able to watch Thunderbolts* from the comfort of your own home.
What’s Happening:
- Thunderbolts* premieres on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on July 1st, with a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on July 29th.
- This film introduces a team of misfit heroes embarking on an action-packed international adventure filled with humor.
- Critics have hailed it as one of Marvel's best, praising its engaging and emotionally resonant storytelling.
- Experience Thunderbolts* at home in stunning 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an exceptional cinematic experience.
- The digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray editions include exclusive bonus content such as deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and commentary from director Jake Schreier.
- Collectors can also look forward to a limited-edition SteelBook of the 4K Ultra HD version, featuring unique artwork and premium packaging.
- A Walmart-exclusive pop-up Blu-ray package featuring the Thunderbolts* in 3D will be available in the U.S.
Bonus Features: (may vary by product and retailer)
- Deleted Scenes
- Door is Unliftable
- Gary Announcement
- Assembling a Team to Remember – Join the Thunderbolts* cast and crew for an insightful discussion on the creation of the film's unique ensemble of superpowered individuals, misfits, and antiheroes. They will share the intriguing process of assembling this team and the creative decisions that shaped their characters and story.
- Around the World and Back Again – Discover the diverse settings and stunning production design of Thunderbolts*, including expansive sets in Kuala Lumpur. Here, Florence Pugh performs stunts atop one of the world's tallest buildings, complemented by thrilling explosion scenes on city streets.
- All About Bob, Sentry & The Void – A detailed exploration of the creation of three unique characters brought to life by Lewis Pullman.
- Gag Reel – Enjoy the lighter side of filmmaking with a collection of funny outtakes from the Thunderbolts* cast and crew.
- Director’s Audio Commentary – Experience the film accompanied by insightful audio commentary from director Jake Schreier.
Facts About the Thunderbolts*:
- Thunderbolts* debuted on April 22, 2025, at Cineworld Leicester Square in London and was released in the United States on May 2, marking the conclusion of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- The film's finale discloses that the Thunderbolts* team is rebranded as the "New Avengers," with the end credits clarifying that the asterisk in the title signifies The New Avengers; following its opening weekend, Marvel Studios began promoting the film under this new title.
- Although it garnered favorable reviews from critics, Thunderbolts* fell short at the box office, earning $380 million against a production budget of $180 million, yet it still ranked as the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2025.
