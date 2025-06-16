Marvel Comics Makes Big Announcement on this 6/16, Promising Return Of Terrifying Villain in New Issue Later This Year
6/16 is Marvel's version of those specific days based on relevant numbers celebrating a certain fandom.
On a perfect day to announce such news, one of the most terrifying villains in the Marvel universe is set to return in Venom #250 later this year.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate 616 day, a big day in the Marvel universe, Marvel Comics has announced that the landmark 250th issue of Venom will arrive at comic shops this October, featuring the return of Knull, Venom’s greatest enemy.
- Written by All-New Venom (2024)’s Al Ewing, with illustrations by Terry Dodson, Venom #250 kicks off a major symbiote saga where Knull, the god of symbiotes, seeks revenge on Venom, who is currently bonded to Mary Jane Watson.
- According to the official description, Mary Jane Watson “is finally in the swing of things as the new Venom host, using their powers in all-new ways to be the hero the symbiote never knew it could be! But as she cleans up the streets of New York, she remains blissfully unaware of the strands of darkness leading off into the darkness of the void. Knull, the creator of all symbiotes, was killed by Eddie Brock. Nothing could bring him back… but Knull rules over nothing. Knull has returned, and word is racing across the stars to the one who took him down before to prepare to do it again. Will Venom be ready?"
- Since his debut back in 2018’s Venom, from Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, Knull immediately took a spot amongst Marvel’s most feared and legendary supervillains, going on to headline in his own crossover event as the King in Black, and making a big-screen debut in Venom: The Last Dance.
- The giant-sized issue will also feature a tale from writer Charles Soule and artist Carlos Gomez set during Eddie Brock’s time as Venom. Plus, following the issue, All-New Venom remains Venom once more, continuing on with the legacy numbering with Venom #251.
- Venom #250 arrives on shelves on October 1st.
What They’re Saying:
- Al Ewing: "When Donny and Ryan brought Knull into being, they created the first new villain in a while with what I'd call 'big villain juice.' He's visually arresting, you know what he wants in one sentence, you can't talk him out of it, he's powerful enough to hold down a crossover... and he was given the wonderful luxury of going away for a while. When a big bad is allowed to lay fallow and drift into memory, what's remembered is all the things readers liked about them - and that's when it's time for a comeback. The final ingredient in a good villain - they may be down, but they're never out."
Perfect Day For An Announcement:
- In the Marvel Universe, the number 616 holds significant importance as it refers to the main reality in the multiverse, known as Earth-616.
- The designation "Earth-616" has its origins in Captain Britain comics from the early 1980s and can be attributed to both Dave Thorpe and Alan Moore. The term was first used in "Rough Justice", a story credited to both Alan Moore and Alan Davis published in July 1983 by Marvel UK in the seventh issue of the anthology comic The Daredevils.
- In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Earth-616 is identified as the main reality, the primary universe where the majority of the MCU's events and stories take place, as mentioned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and referred to as the “Sacred Timeline" by the Time Variance Authority in Loki season 1.
- I should point out however, that some fans debate this, with 616 being the official designation of the Marvel Comics Universe, with some fans referring to the MCU as Earth-(different number), usually something like Earth-199999.
- 616, with deep ties to the Marvel lore, also became the title of a documentary series on Disney+, Marvel 616, that has since been removed from the platform. Each episode focused on a different interesting aspect of the Marvel Universe; including different adaptations for favorite heroes, Marvel cosplay, toys, and even a Marvel-themed Musical.
- June 16th, or 6/16, or 616, has become another in a long line of fandom celebrating days, similar in nature to May 4th for Star Wars, or June 26th (626) for Stitch of Lilo & Stitch fame. Fans usually keep an ear to the ground for new announcements, merchandise, or other reveals in the Marvel universe on this day.
