Elizabeth Olsen Set to Appear at L.A. Comic Con in September

This marks the first time an Avenger has been a featured guest at L.A. Comic Con!
by |
Tags: , , , ,

The Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, is among the latest celebrities announced to be attending Los Angeles Comic Con – L.A.’s largest pop culture event.

What’s Happening:

  • Taking place from September 26-28th, L.A. Comic Con is Los Angeles' ultimate destination for comics, gaming, cosplay, anime, and pop culture!
  • Elizabeth Olsen, known for playing Wanda Maximoff in various Marvel projects, will be attending the event – marking the first time an Avenger has been a featured guest at the show.
  • Other newly announced attendees include cast members from Scream – Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo), Skeet Ulrich (The Craft) and Jamie Kennedy (Son of the Mask).

L-R: Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich and Jamie Kennedy
L-R: Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich and Jamie Kennedy

What They’re Saying:

  • Chris DeMoulin, CEO/GM of Los Angeles Comic Con parent company Comikaze Entertainment Inc.: “Having Elizabeth Olsen join us is incredibly exciting, as we're all longtime massive Avengers fans, and her character arc was among the best in the series. We’ve been planning a year full of big names and even bigger surprises, a testament to our mission to create those ‘wow’ moments for fans. We try to have something in store for fans of every kind of pop culture fandom – from Marvel and superhero enthusiasts, to Scream and horror lovers, video game aficionados, anime devotees, and so much more."

Last Year at L.A. Comic Con:

  • Our own Mike Celestino attended the event last year, which he called “its best show yet."
  • Mike recapped the event, which included panel sessions with two big Star Wars stars – Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano) and Ewan McGregor (Obi Wan Kenobi), even more Star Wars fun, and plenty of amazing cosplayers.
  • 2025 is shaping up to be a great year for the event, as Mike thinks “this convention gets a little bit better and more fleshed-out every year."

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now