Elizabeth Olsen Set to Appear at L.A. Comic Con in September

This marks the first time an Avenger has been a featured guest at L.A. Comic Con!

The Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, is among the latest celebrities announced to be attending Los Angeles Comic Con – L.A.’s largest pop culture event.

What’s Happening:

Taking place from September 26-28th, L.A. Comic Con is Los Angeles' ultimate destination for comics, gaming, cosplay, anime, and pop culture!

Elizabeth Olsen, known for playing Wanda Maximoff in various Marvel

Other newly announced attendees include cast members from Scream – Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo), Skeet Ulrich (The Craft) and Jamie Kennedy (Son of the Mask).

What They’re Saying:

Chris DeMoulin, CEO/GM of Los Angeles Comic Con parent company Comikaze Entertainment Inc.: “Having Elizabeth Olsen join us is incredibly exciting, as we're all longtime massive Avengers fans, and her character arc was among the best in the series. We’ve been planning a year full of big names and even bigger surprises, a testament to our mission to create those ‘wow’ moments for fans. We try to have something in store for fans of every kind of pop culture fandom – from Marvel and superhero enthusiasts, to Scream and horror lovers, video game aficionados, anime devotees, and so much more."

Last Year at L.A. Comic Con:

Our own Mike Celestino attended the event last year, which he called “its best show yet."

Mike recapped the event Star Wars Ahsoka

2025 is shaping up to be a great year for the event, as Mike thinks “this convention gets a little bit better and more fleshed-out every year."