Elizabeth Olsen Set to Appear at L.A. Comic Con in September
This marks the first time an Avenger has been a featured guest at L.A. Comic Con!
The Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, is among the latest celebrities announced to be attending Los Angeles Comic Con – L.A.’s largest pop culture event.
What’s Happening:
- Taking place from September 26-28th, L.A. Comic Con is Los Angeles' ultimate destination for comics, gaming, cosplay, anime, and pop culture!
- Elizabeth Olsen, known for playing Wanda Maximoff in various Marvel projects, will be attending the event – marking the first time an Avenger has been a featured guest at the show.
- Other newly announced attendees include cast members from Scream – Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo), Skeet Ulrich (The Craft) and Jamie Kennedy (Son of the Mask).
- L.A. Comic Con previously announced that stars from Doctor Who and Daredevil: Born Again will also be making appearances at the event.
- More celebrity attendees of the event will be announced in the coming weeks.
- Early Bird 3-Day Weekend Passes for L.A. Comic Con 2025 are now on-sale and will continue through June 27th – guaranteed to be the lowest available pricing for L.A. Comic Con 2025.
What They’re Saying:
- Chris DeMoulin, CEO/GM of Los Angeles Comic Con parent company Comikaze Entertainment Inc.: “Having Elizabeth Olsen join us is incredibly exciting, as we're all longtime massive Avengers fans, and her character arc was among the best in the series. We’ve been planning a year full of big names and even bigger surprises, a testament to our mission to create those ‘wow’ moments for fans. We try to have something in store for fans of every kind of pop culture fandom – from Marvel and superhero enthusiasts, to Scream and horror lovers, video game aficionados, anime devotees, and so much more."
Last Year at L.A. Comic Con:
- Our own Mike Celestino attended the event last year, which he called “its best show yet."
- Mike recapped the event, which included panel sessions with two big Star Wars stars – Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano) and Ewan McGregor (Obi Wan Kenobi), even more Star Wars fun, and plenty of amazing cosplayers.
- 2025 is shaping up to be a great year for the event, as Mike thinks “this convention gets a little bit better and more fleshed-out every year."
