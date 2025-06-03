Stars from “Daredevil: Born Again” and “Doctor Who” to Appear at L.A. Comic Con in September
Daredevil and The Doctor themselves will be in attendance at L.A.’s largest pop culture event!
The stars of Daredevil: Born Again and Doctor Who are heading to Los Angeles Comic Con – L.A.’s largest pop culture event.
What’s Happening:
- Taking place from September 26-28th, L.A. Comic Con is Los Angeles' ultimate destination for comics, gaming, cosplay, anime, and pop culture!
- The first round of talent announced for the event includes a number of actors from two Disney-related projects.
- From Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again, you’ll be able to meet Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk).
- And from the 2005 run of Doctor Who, you’ll be able to meet David Tennant (The Doctor), Billie Piper (Rose Tyler) and Freema Agyeman (Martha Jones).
- The appearance of Billie Piper will likely be newsworthy for Doctor Who fans – as she appeared out of the blue in the recent season finale, with the Doctor seemingly taking on her form.
- More celebrity attendees of the event will be announced in the coming weeks.
- Early Bird 3-Day Weekend Passes for L.A. Comic Con 2025 are now on-sale and will continue through June 27th – guaranteed to be the lowest available pricing for L.A. Comic Con 2025.
- Daredevil: Born Again is currently in production of its second season, which will see the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. Follow our Daredevil: Born Again tag for Mack’s recaps of each episode from Season 1.
- The second season of Doctor Who just concluded its run on Disney+ with “The Reality War." Check out Luke’s recap of the finale here.
What They’re Saying:
- Chris DeMoulin, CEO/GM of Los Angeles Comic Con parent company Comikase Entertainment Inc.: “Los Angeles fans deserve the best Con in the known universe. So in 2025 we will continue to level up — with the talent they’ve asked for, bigger and better activations, diverse artists and shopping, and more ways than ever for attendees to connect with the fandoms they love. We strive to make L.A.’s Con the place where passionate fans from every corner of pop culture can come together and discover what makes Los Angeles such a special place to gather, geek out, and celebrate the stories and artists we all love."
- “As we build all the elements for each new show, we’re so excited to share everything we have in store with the fans," DeMoulin continued. “This upcoming show promises to be one you won’t want to miss, so circle September 26-28, 2025 on your calendars right now! As our old colleague Stan Lee used to say, “Nuff said!""
