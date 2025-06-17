“Fantastic Four” Mania, Must Have Items Before the July Debut of the New Film

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” hits theaters on July 25th.

New products inspired by Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps are now available for purchase or pre-order ahead of the theatrical release in July.

What’s Happening:

Excitement builds as Marvel Studios prepares for the theatrical release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th.

on July 25th. In anticipation of the film, a variety of new products inspired by the movie are now available for purchase or pre-order.

Fans can explore an array of items, including collectibles, apparel, accessories, and even food and beverages, ensuring there is something for everyone who loves the Fantastic Four.

Merchandise:

Hasbro: The Thing Clobberin’ FX Fists

Hasbro: Marvel’s H.E.R.B.I.E Action Figure

LEGO: Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure

Funko: The Fantastic Four Pop! Collection

DIFF Eyewear: Fantastic Four Sunglasses Collection

Kellanova: Fantastic Four Themed Pop-Tarts:

Frosted Blue Raspberry

Frosted Strawberry

Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon

Frosted S'mores

General Mills: Fantastic Four Themed Cereal:

Honey Nut Cheerios

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Lucky Charms

REESE’S PUFFS

Fantastic new merch revealed! 👕



Gear up for Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour: First Steps, in theaters July 25. Get tickets now: https://t.co/RSCFppsx3A pic.twitter.com/ci5OuS81qH — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 17, 2025

Where It All Began:

The creation of the Fantastic Four occurred during a pivotal moment in comic book history.

occurred during a pivotal moment in comic book history. Stan Lee, looking to break away from the traditional narratives that characterized superhero comics, aimed to develop characters with greater depth and complexity.

Jack Kirby played a crucial role in bringing these characters to life through his vibrant and dynamic artistic style.

The Fantastic Four made their first appearance in Fantastic Four #1 in 1961, signifying a transformative shift for Marvel as it began to feature more nuanced and relatable heroes who faced personal challenges in addition to confronting formidable adversaries.

More On The Fantastic Four: First Steps: