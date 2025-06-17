“Fantastic Four” Mania, Must Have Items Before the July Debut of the New Film

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” hits theaters on July 25th.
New products inspired by Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps are now available for purchase or pre-order ahead of the theatrical release in July.

What’s Happening:

  • Excitement builds as Marvel Studios prepares for the theatrical release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th.
  • In anticipation of the film, a variety of new products inspired by the movie are now available for purchase or pre-order.
  • Fans can explore an array of items, including collectibles, apparel, accessories, and even food and beverages, ensuring there is something for everyone who loves the Fantastic Four.

Merchandise:

Hasbro: The Thing Clobberin’ FX Fists 

Hasbro: Marvel’s H.E.R.B.I.E Action Figure 

LEGO: Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure 

Funko: The Fantastic Four Pop! Collection 

DIFF Eyewear: Fantastic Four Sunglasses Collection 

Kellanova: Fantastic Four Themed Pop-Tarts:

  • Frosted Blue Raspberry
  • Frosted Strawberry
  • Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon
  • Frosted S'mores

General Mills: Fantastic Four Themed Cereal:

  • Honey Nut Cheerios
  • Cinnamon Toast Crunch
  • Lucky Charms
  • REESE’S PUFFS

Where It All Began:

  • The creation of the Fantastic Four occurred during a pivotal moment in comic book history.
  • Stan Lee, looking to break away from the traditional narratives that characterized superhero comics, aimed to develop characters with greater depth and complexity.
  • Jack Kirby played a crucial role in bringing these characters to life through his vibrant and dynamic artistic style.
  • The Fantastic Four made their first appearance in Fantastic Four #1 in 1961, signifying a transformative shift for Marvel as it began to feature more nuanced and relatable heroes who faced personal challenges in addition to confronting formidable adversaries.

More On The Fantastic Four: First Steps:

