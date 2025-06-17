“Fantastic Four” Mania, Must Have Items Before the July Debut of the New Film
“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” hits theaters on July 25th.
New products inspired by Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps are now available for purchase or pre-order ahead of the theatrical release in July.
What’s Happening:
- Excitement builds as Marvel Studios prepares for the theatrical release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th.
- In anticipation of the film, a variety of new products inspired by the movie are now available for purchase or pre-order.
- Fans can explore an array of items, including collectibles, apparel, accessories, and even food and beverages, ensuring there is something for everyone who loves the Fantastic Four.
Merchandise:
Hasbro: The Thing Clobberin’ FX Fists
Hasbro: Marvel’s H.E.R.B.I.E Action Figure
LEGO: Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure
Funko: The Fantastic Four Pop! Collection
DIFF Eyewear: Fantastic Four Sunglasses Collection
Kellanova: Fantastic Four Themed Pop-Tarts:
- Frosted Blue Raspberry
- Frosted Strawberry
- Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon
- Frosted S'mores
General Mills: Fantastic Four Themed Cereal:
- Honey Nut Cheerios
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch
- Lucky Charms
- REESE’S PUFFS
Where It All Began:
- The creation of the Fantastic Four occurred during a pivotal moment in comic book history.
- Stan Lee, looking to break away from the traditional narratives that characterized superhero comics, aimed to develop characters with greater depth and complexity.
- Jack Kirby played a crucial role in bringing these characters to life through his vibrant and dynamic artistic style.
- The Fantastic Four made their first appearance in Fantastic Four #1 in 1961, signifying a transformative shift for Marvel as it began to feature more nuanced and relatable heroes who faced personal challenges in addition to confronting formidable adversaries.
More On The Fantastic Four: First Steps:
