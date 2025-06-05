Details for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” at the El Capitan Theatre Include The Thing & H.E.R.B.I.E. Photo Op and a Fan Event Screening

The El Capitan is a unique theater that is not part of a larger chain, but it’s not the only place doing Fan Event screenings of First Steps. Both AMC (in IMAX) and Cinemark (in RealD 3D) are doing their own opening night fan events , with giveaways of their own such as keychains and patches, though nothing quite on the level of that $125 Hero Pack and the accompanying swag.

One thing the El Capitan has going for it as a possibility – though never a guarantee – is that sometimes filmmakers or stars from the new film pop in to do a live introduction on opening night, something I’ve occasionally been present for (I remember when Diego Luna showed up for the opening night of Rogue One ).