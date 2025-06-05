Details for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” at the El Capitan Theatre Include The Thing & H.E.R.B.I.E. Photo Op and a Fan Event Screening
Costumes and props from the film will also be on display.
Disney’s El Capitan Theatre have announced their plans for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, including a special photo op and a fan event screening.
What’s Happening:
- The El Capitan Theatre have revealed that during their run of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, they’ll have a special photo op in the form of a statue depicting The Thing and H.E.R.B.I.E.
- Costumes and props from the movie will also be on display.
- The first screenings of the film will begin Thursday, July 24 at 4:00pm ant 10:30pm. Tickets for the regular show are $22 for adults and $19 for children and seniors.
- On July 24, there will be a somewhat upscaled Opening Night screening at 7:15pm.
- That showing is $50.00 each and tickets include: event credential, collectible popcorn tin with popcorn, and fountain drink.
- Then, on Friday, July 25, is the larger scale Fan Event screening at 7:15pm, with three different ticket packages.
- Hero Pack is $125 and includes Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, Collectible Popcorn Bucket with popcorn, Backpack, Notebook, Hat, Fountain Drink and Event Credential
- Cosmic Pack is $75 includes Reserved ticket, Notebook, Hat, Collectible Tin with popcorn, Fountain Drink and Event Credential
- General Ticket is $30 includes Reserved ticket and Event Credential
- In addition, a special Fantastic 4 Pack is available for $150 and includes four tickets, four 84oz bags of popcorn, four 24oz fountain beverages and four Fantastic Four straw clips.
- The El Capitan doesn’t have photos posted yet of what the items included with the Fan Event screening will look like - though I have this funny feeling a 4 logo might be on all of them.
- Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved.
So Many Fans, So Many Events:
- The El Capitan is a unique theater that is not part of a larger chain, but it’s not the only place doing Fan Event screenings of First Steps. Both AMC (in IMAX) and Cinemark (in RealD 3D) are doing their own opening night fan events, with giveaways of their own such as keychains and patches, though nothing quite on the level of that $125 Hero Pack and the accompanying swag.
- One thing the El Capitan has going for it as a possibility – though never a guarantee – is that sometimes filmmakers or stars from the new film pop in to do a live introduction on opening night, something I’ve occasionally been present for (I remember when Diego Luna showed up for the opening night of Rogue One).
- There are some other Los Angeles theaters where this tends to happen as well, most notably the Chinese theater (right across the street from the El Capitan) and sometimes the AMC Burbank 16. These appearances are almost never advertised ahead of time though and nothing is promised, but if you do go to one of these opening nights at those theaters, cross your fingers because you never know who might suddenly appear in front of you…
