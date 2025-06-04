“The Fantastic Four: First Steps’” Many Movie Theater Collectibles Includes “The Universe’s Biggest Popcorn Vessel”

So many popcorn buckets, so many cups, so little shelf shape…

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is nearly upon us and you know what that means… a bunch of wild and sometimes massive popcorn and drink containers available at various movie theaters!

In general, the size of a lot of these novelty popcorn vessels in particular has grown increasingly immense in recent years, but I suppose when you have a giant character like Galactus in your movie, you’ve got to go big. Which is to say… Behold the head of Galactus! Containing popcorn! And what is being touted as “The Universe’s Biggest Popcorn Vessel," measuring 20 inches wide and 17.5 inches tall.

Yes, Galactus eats planets and now you can eat popcorn from Galactus, in a true circle of life moment. Featuring light up eyes, the Galactus popcorn vessel will be available at multiple theater chains, with AMC and Cinemark both advertising it among their Fantastic Four offerings.

offerings. Another large-scale First Steps collectible is coming to Regal, who will have a Fantasticar-shaped popcorn container.

Besides the Galactus popcorn vessel, AMC’s other Fantastic Four offerings include character popcorn tins, with six different blister toppers - including Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, The Thing, Galactus and Silver Surfer.

AMC also has four large drink totem cups, with each cup based around a member of the Fantastic Four and their specific abilities, topped by a figurine of that character.

But wait, there’s still another crazy/huge container, in the form of AMC’s H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot Concession Vessel, which comes with and somehow has space to hold a large popcorn, large drink and a candy.

Over at Cinemark, besides the Galactus popcorn vessel, there are two different size collector’s cups depicting the entire team, and an image of the team on a popcorn tin. There’s also one more popcorn tin that’s more elaborate, focused on Mr. Fantastic and including a figurine of the character with his arm stretched around the tin.

And then at Alamo Drafthouse, there is a Fantastic Four pint glass that can be pre-ordered at an additional cost alongside your tickets while supplies last.

Do you think there’s a particularly passionate Fantastic Four fan who’s going to track down each and every one of these? Probably, right?

All of these various drink and popcorn holders aren’t the only Fantastic Four collectibles you can get at theaters, as there are also special giveaways for opening night available at both AMC and Cinemark

The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face the relentless cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

s introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face the relentless cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. It is directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens July 25, 2025 and tickets are on sale now

