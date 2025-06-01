“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” Cast Surprise Fans in Mexico City with Q&A at CCXPMX

They also posed for some photos in Mexico City itself – all in promotion of the latest Marvel film’s release on July 25th, 2025.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, made a couple of appearances in Mexico City over the weekend to promote the release of the film next month.

What’s Happening:

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach – aka. The Fantastic Four – took to the Thunder Stage at the CCXPMX comic convention in Mexico City last night.

They were welcomed by more than 2,500 fans at the epic event that also featured a live chorus singing the Fantastic Four anthem and footage from the upcoming big-screen adventure.

That was followed by a live Q&A on the Omelete Stage.

On Sunday morning, the cast also were photographed against a stunning Mexico City backdrop.

Set in a lively, retro-futuristic universe inspired by the 1960s, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most significant challenge yet.

They must balance their heroic responsibilities with their family bonds while defending Earth against the relentless cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). We recently got more details on Galactus through Empire Magazine's latest issue

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles, directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th, 2025.

