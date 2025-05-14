Every Dream Has a Cost in the Newly Released Trailer for Marvel Television’s “Ironheart”

Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) returns in Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, premiering on June 24th.

As promised, the first trailer for Marvel Television’s latest show, Ironheart, has been released.

What’s Happening:

, follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as she returns to her hometown of Chicago, determined to build a state-of-the-art iron suit and make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic. The story of Ironheart is about Riri Williams proving herself and achieving her own legacy, separate from that of Iron Man.

Riri meets Parker Robbins, aka the Hood (Anthomy Ramos), a new ally who might be holding some dark secrets.

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serve as the directors for the new series, while Ryan Coogler, director of both Black Panther films, serves as executive producer – something the promotion for the series is very keen to tout.

Ironheart launches with a three episode premiere on June 24th at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET, only on Disney+

