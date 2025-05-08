Jake Scheier Becomes Top Candidate to Direct "X-Men" Film
The director of "Thunderbolts*" has quickly been deemed a favorite by Marvel Studios.
Director Jake Schreier might be sticking with the Marvel Cinematic Universe just a bit longer.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that after the critical and commercial success of Thunderbolts*, director Jake Schreier is being discussed as the leader of yet another Marvel team.
- As the studio works to set-up a brand new X-Men film, sources are sharing that Scheier is being touted as the top choice for the MCU version of mutants.
- Michael Lesslie wrote the script for the upcoming adaptation with Kevin Feige, of course, producing.
- Thunderbolts* has been an immediate boon for the studio, which has been dealing with a lack of support from critics and audiences for quite some time now, only finding brief “wins", compared to their heyday prior to Avengers: Endgame.
- Many have cited Scheier’s impact as the key reason behind the Thunderbolts* success, allowing the film’s mental health plot lines to flourish and its POV to be strong.
- Deadline also shared that Scheier has been a major fan of X-Men for years, and with Marvel in love with Thunderbolts*, they are very much working to keep him in the family.
- No timeline has been announced for the new X-Men film, but with the director talks beginning, chances are the studio wants to get the ball rolling.
