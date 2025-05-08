Jake Scheier Becomes Top Candidate to Direct "X-Men" Film

The director of "Thunderbolts*" has quickly been deemed a favorite by Marvel Studios.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Director Jake Schreier might be sticking with the Marvel Cinematic Universe just a bit longer.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that after the critical and commercial success of Thunderbolts*, director Jake Schreier is being discussed as the leader of yet another Marvel team.
  • As the studio works to set-up a brand new X-Men film, sources are sharing that Scheier is being touted as the top choice for the MCU version of mutants.
  • Michael Lesslie wrote the script for the upcoming adaptation with Kevin Feige, of course, producing.
  • Thunderbolts* has been an immediate boon for the studio, which has been dealing with a lack of support from critics and audiences for quite some time now, only finding brief “wins", compared to their heyday prior to Avengers: Endgame.
  • Many have cited Scheier’s impact as the key reason behind the Thunderbolts* success, allowing the film’s mental health plot lines to flourish and its POV to be strong.
  • Deadline also shared that Scheier has been a major fan of X-Men for years, and with Marvel in love with Thunderbolts*, they are very much working to keep him in the family.
  • No timeline has been announced for the new X-Men film, but with the director talks beginning, chances are the studio wants to get the ball rolling.

More Marvel News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight