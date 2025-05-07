Earth's Deadliest Heroes Revealed as the "New Avengers" in Upcoming Marvel Comic Series
In March, Marvel Comics announced an intriguing new installment of the Thunderbolts*, scheduled for release on June 11. The series will be written by Sam Humphries, with artwork by Ton Lima.
What’s Happening:
- In March, Marvel Comics revealed an exciting new chapter for the Thunderbolts*, set to launch this June, with Sam Humphries as the writer and Ton Lima as the artist.
- Today, a surprising twist has emerged, true to the Thunderbolts' legacy, this fresh iteration is not what it appears to be. Instead, they are the New Avengers.
- Since their debut as masked villains, the Thunderbolts have gained a reputation for unexpected developments and unique lineups.
- This tradition continues with a groundbreaking comic title change that reflects the surprising plot twist in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, now in theaters, while introducing a new and unexpected team of heroes.
- A formidable lineup of Marvel's notorious antiheroes: The Winter Soldier, Black Widow, Eddie Brock, Carnage, The Hulk, Namor, Clea, and Wolverine will unite as the New Avengers.
- In classic Avengers fashion, this eclectic group will tackle a threat too great for any single hero, the corrupt clones of the Illuminati.
- Inspired by the iconic New Avengers run by Brian Michael Bendis and David Finch, this bold team is poised to usher in a transformative chapter for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
- Check out the stunning covers, including Whilce Portacio's tribute to David Finch’s iconic New Avengers #1, along with new character variants by Derrick Chew, Ejikure, and Woo-Chul Lee.
- Also featured is the first of three Marvel Studios Variant Covers, showcasing original designs by Andy Park for the Thunderbolts* film.
- Don’t forget to preorder New Avengers #1 at your local comic shop and stay tuned for more updates on the series later this week.
Covers:
Variant Cover By Mark Bagley – 75960621145600131
Variant Cover By Stephanie Hans – 75960621145600116
Black Widow And Winter Soldier Variant Cover By Derrick Chew – 75960621145600141
Carnage And Wolverine Variant Cover By Derrick Chew – 75960621145600151
Clea And Namor Variant Cover By Ejikure – 75960621145600171
Hulk Variant Cover By Woo-chul Lee – 75960621145600181
Spoiler Homage Variant Cover By Whilce Portacio – 75960621145600191
Killuminati Variant Cover By Josemaria Casanovas – 75960621145600161
What They’re Saying:
- Sam Humphries: "Plot twist, it's been New Avengers all along! I promised surprises, and this is the first of many. It's a thrill and an honor to continue the grand New Avengers tradition of team dynamics that are as explosive as the threats. And this era has two combustible teams: the New Avengers and the Killuminati!"
More On Marvel Comics:
- Comic Review - Rey Seeks Out the Sith Wayfinder in Marvel's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Adaptation #3
- Comic Review - Keeve Trennis's Crew Joins the Battle of Eriadu in "Star Wars: The High Republic - Fear of the Jedi" #3
- Marvel’s New “Black Cat" Ongoing Series Finds Felicia Hardy Trying to Be a Genuine Superhero