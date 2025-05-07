Earth's Deadliest Heroes Revealed as the "New Avengers" in Upcoming Marvel Comic Series

The upcoming series is written by Sam Humphries, with illustrations by Ton Lima.
by |
Tags: ,

In March, Marvel Comics announced an intriguing new installment of the Thunderbolts*, scheduled for release on June 11. The series will be written by Sam Humphries, with artwork by Ton Lima.

What’s Happening:

  • In March, Marvel Comics revealed an exciting new chapter for the Thunderbolts*, set to launch this June, with Sam Humphries as the writer and Ton Lima as the artist.
  • Today, a surprising twist has emerged, true to the Thunderbolts' legacy, this fresh iteration is not what it appears to be. Instead, they are the New Avengers.
  • Since their debut as masked villains, the Thunderbolts have gained a reputation for unexpected developments and unique lineups.
  • This tradition continues with a groundbreaking comic title change that reflects the surprising plot twist in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, now in theaters, while introducing a new and unexpected team of heroes.
  • A formidable lineup of Marvel's notorious antiheroes: The Winter Soldier, Black Widow, Eddie Brock, Carnage, The Hulk, Namor, Clea, and Wolverine will unite as the New Avengers.
  • In classic Avengers fashion, this eclectic group will tackle a threat too great for any single hero, the corrupt clones of the Illuminati.
  • Inspired by the iconic New Avengers run by Brian Michael Bendis and David Finch, this bold team is poised to usher in a transformative chapter for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
  • Check out the stunning covers, including Whilce Portacio's tribute to David Finch’s iconic New Avengers #1, along with new character variants by Derrick Chew, Ejikure, and Woo-Chul Lee.
  • Also featured is the first of three Marvel Studios Variant Covers, showcasing original designs by Andy Park for the Thunderbolts* film.
  • Don’t forget to preorder New Avengers #1 at your local comic shop and stay tuned for more updates on the series later this week.

Covers:

Variant Cover By Mark Bagley – 75960621145600131

Variant Cover By Stephanie Hans – 75960621145600116

Black Widow And Winter Soldier Variant Cover By Derrick Chew – 75960621145600141

Carnage And Wolverine Variant Cover By Derrick Chew – 75960621145600151

Clea And Namor Variant Cover By Ejikure – 75960621145600171

Hulk Variant Cover By Woo-chul Lee – 75960621145600181

Spoiler Homage Variant Cover By Whilce Portacio – 75960621145600191

Killuminati Variant Cover By Josemaria Casanovas – 75960621145600161

What They’re Saying:

  • Sam Humphries: "Plot twist, it's been New Avengers all along! I promised surprises, and this is the first of many. It's a thrill and an honor to continue the grand New Avengers tradition of team dynamics that are as explosive as the threats. And this era has two combustible teams: the New Avengers and the Killuminati!"

More On Marvel Comics:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy