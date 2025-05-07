Marvel Comics Announces United States 250th Birthday Variant Covers
The variants will begin releasing monthly through July 2026.
Next year, the United States of America is celebrating its 250th anniversary. Marvel Comics is getting ready to celebrate the milestone over the next year with new 250th Homage Variant Covers.
What’s Happening:
- As the United States of America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday next, Marvel Comics will begin celebrating the milestone over the next year with 250th Homage Variant Covers.
- Taking inspiration from the company’s 1976 Might Marvel Bicentennial Calendar, artists John Romita Sr., Herb Rimpe, Gil Kane, and more will take man’s on a journey through American history with artwork featuring Marvel superheroes.
- Starting this July, new variant covers will be released monthly on select issues all the way through the July 2026 milestone.
- Currently, Marvel has shared the first three 250th Homage Variant Covers for July, August, and September. Let’s take a look at the covers.
Captain America #1 (On Sale July 2nd)
250th Homage Variant Cover by Luciana Vecchio
Uncanny X-Men #19 (On Sale August 6th)
250th Homage Variant Cover by Marcus To
Incredible Hulk #29 (On Sale September)
250th Homage Variant Cover by Chris Campana
Unannounced Upcoming Variant Cover
250th Homage Variant Cover by Greg Land
