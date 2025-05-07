Marvel Comics Announces United States 250th Birthday Variant Covers

As the United States of America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday next, Marvel Comics will begin celebrating the milestone over the next year with 250th Homage Variant Covers.

Taking inspiration from the company’s 1976 Might Marvel Bicentennial Calendar, artists John Romita Sr., Herb Rimpe, Gil Kane, and more will take man’s on a journey through American history with artwork featuring Marvel superheroes.

Starting this July, new variant covers will be released monthly on select issues all the way through the July 2026 milestone.