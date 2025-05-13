Marvel Studios' “Captain America: Brave New World” Streaming on Disney+ Later This Month
"Captain America: Brave New World" became the second highest-grossing film domestically in 2025.
Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is set for its streaming premiere on Disney+ on May 28.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for its streaming debut on Disney+ on May 28.
- In Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson assumes the iconic shield, embarking on a gripping journey that unveils a global conspiracy and leads to a high-stakes confrontation with the formidable Red Hulk.
- Following its successful theatrical release, where it captivated audiences and became the second highest-grossing film domestically in 2025, this blockbuster is poised to reach an even wider audience with its exclusive streaming premiere on Disney+.
Cast:
- Anthony Mackie
- Danny Ramirez
- Shira Haas
- Xosha Roquemore
- Carl Lumbly
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Liv Tyler
- Tim Blake Nelson
- Harrison Ford
Credits:
- The film is directed by Julius Onah, with Kevin Feige and Nate Moore serving as producers.
- Furthermore, Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth are involved as executive producers.
More On Captain America Brave New World:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com