Marvel Studios' “Captain America: Brave New World” Streaming on Disney+ Later This Month

"Captain America: Brave New World" became the second highest-grossing film domestically in 2025.
by |
Tags: , ,

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is set for its streaming premiere on Disney+ on May 28.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for its streaming debut on Disney+ on May 28.
  • In Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson assumes the iconic shield, embarking on a gripping journey that unveils a global conspiracy and leads to a high-stakes confrontation with the formidable Red Hulk.
  • Following its successful theatrical release, where it captivated audiences and became the second highest-grossing film domestically in 2025, this blockbuster is poised to reach an even wider audience with its exclusive streaming premiere on Disney+.

 

Cast:

  • Anthony Mackie
  • Danny Ramirez
  • Shira Haas
  • Xosha Roquemore
  • Carl Lumbly
  • Giancarlo Esposito
  • Liv Tyler
  • Tim Blake Nelson
  • Harrison Ford

Credits:

  • The film is directed by Julius Onah, with Kevin Feige and Nate Moore serving as producers.
  • Furthermore, Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth are involved as executive producers.

 

More On Captain America Brave New World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy