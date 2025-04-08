“Captain America: Brave New World” Available Soon on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD
This will include plenty of bonus features.
Captain America: Brave New World will be available soon to watch from the comfort of your own home.
What’s Happening:
- Captain America: Brave New World will be available on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home starting April 15th, followed by its release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13th.
- Immerse yourself in the excitement of adventure from the comfort of your home with breathtaking 4K Ultra HD visuals, complemented by Dolby Vision and Atmos audio for an unmatched viewing experience that merges stunning imagery with engaging sound.
- Both the digital and Blu-ray editions come with bonus content, such as deleted scenes, a gag reel, featurettes, filmmaker commentary, and other extras.
- Additionally, the 4K UHD will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook, showcasing distinctive artwork and packaging.
- Furthermore, a Walmart-exclusive pop-up Blu-ray showcases a striking 3D scene of Captain America facing off against Red Hulk.
- This collectible boasts intricate details, such as Sam's extended wings and his signature shield, creating a dynamic display that is a must-have for any Marvel fan.
Bonus Features
(Bonus features may vary by product and retailer)
Deleted Scenes:
- A Heartfelt Thanks: President Ross commends Agent Taylor for her exemplary actions.
- The Mission: Sam Wilson seeks to obtain information from Agent Taylor in the setting of the boxing ring.
- Stick Around: President Ross offers an apology along with an unforeseen invitation to Isaiah.
Assuming the Mantle:
- Since his remarkable debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, audiences worldwide have acknowledged Sam Wilson's potential for greatness.
- The cast and crew encourage you to delve into Sam's background, his ongoing journey, and the future opportunities that lie ahead within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Old Scores, New Scars:
- Brave New World showcases Captain America engaged in a fierce confrontation against formidable adversaries, including The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder.
- This exploration delves into the intricacies of their portrayal, covering aspects such as prosthetics, visual effects, and stunt choreography that contribute to bringing these characters to life.
Gag Reel:
- Enjoy amusing bloopers featuring the cast and crew of Captain America: Brave New World on set.
Audio Commentary:
- Hear from Director Julius Onah and Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau as they discuss the film.
