Marvel Contest of Champions Announces Super Lineup of New Champions and Events for the Month of April

Throughout the month of April, Marvel Contest of Champions is introducing two new champions and new events, including one inspired by Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*.

April is an exciting time for the popular mobile fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions.

Adding to their over 300 Marvel super star lineup, two new champions are set to hit the Battlerealm.

Arriving on April 9th, the first Eidol Champion of 2025 is hitting The Contest with Lumatrix.

Lumatrix may appear to be nothing more than a charming entertainer with the ability to manipulate light, but beyond lies an assassin who craves violence. Created by The Founders, this deadly Eidol was meant to be seen and feared.

To collect Lumatrix, players must collect Light Essence white battling in The Contest in the Battlegrounds, Saga Incursions and Raids to trade them in for the character.

While players have been able to participate in collecting Light Essence when the Lumatrix event kicked off on March 5th, players will soon have the ability to obtain the character. The event runs through June 4th.

Spider-Woman will also be swinging into Battlerealm this month, arriving on April 17th.

After falling ill from Uranium exposure, Jessica Drew’s father, a geneticist, created a serum made from several species of spiders in an attempt to save her life. While the cure did work, Jessica developed spider-like powers leading her to becoming Spider-Woman.

And that’s just the beginning of the exciting content fans will be able to jump into during the month of April.

During the month, three new special events and quests will bring even more action into Marvel Contest of Champions.

Let’s take a look at the lineup. Spy Games (April 9th – May 7th) – Jessica Drew will join Black Widow Red & Dead’s Discount Shed (April 25th – May 2nd) – Red Guardian has convinced Deadpool to share his stash of special rewards. During this time, players will be able to enjoy discounts and deals, which includes crystals, bonus and more. Thunderbolts* Daily Super Event – 7 Day Supply Drop (April 25th through May 23rd) – Inspired by Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, players will be able to participate in completing milestones to collect Poolshields that will be available to trade in during May’s Red & Dead’s Discount Shed. Each day during the event, players can login to claim free rewards.

For more information on the latest additions to Marvel Contest of Champions, click here

