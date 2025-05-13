Krysten Ritter Returning as Jessica Jones for Season 2 of “Daredevil: Born Again”
Fans have been hoping for more “Jessica Jones” for years, and while she’s not getting a continuation series (yet, at least), she will be partnering up with Daredevil once again.
Krysten Ritter is set to make her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jessica Jones in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.
What’s Happening:
- As reported by Variety, the announcement of Krysten Ritter’s return as Jessica Jones was made during Disney’s upfront presentation in New York today.
- Ritter came on stage alongside Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox, to reveal that she would be joining that show for its second season.
- The actress previously portrayed Jessic Jones in the titular series, as well as the crossover event series, The Defenders.
- Jessica Jones was canceled, along with all the other Marvel/Netflix shows, when Disney initiated plans to air Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on Disney+.
- The character has super-strength and the ability to fly. After a brief but failed stint as a superhero, Jones began working as a private investigator in New York.
- Other cast additions for season two of Daredevil: Born Again include Matthew Lillard and Lili Taylor.
- All nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 are available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+.
- Follow our Daredevil: Born Again tag for Mack’s recaps of each episode from Season 1.
