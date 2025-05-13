ESPN "Vibe Check" Series Announced for Disney+
The new studio show will be led by an all-female team.
Get ready for a Vibe Check (thanks to ESPN and Disney+).
What’s Happening:
- Today’s Disney Upfront brought news of an all-new sports studio show coming to Disney+.
- The Disney+ exclusive, called Vibe Check, will be an all-female-led studio show discussing the week in sports.
- New episodes will air three times a week, highlighting a multi-platform, dynamic look at the sports world with humor, insight, and thrillingly bold perspectives.
- Vibe Check is set to feature a “powerhouse panel" of female talent, utilizing ESPN’s most prominent voices.
- The announcement of Vibe Check joins Disney+’s commitment to ESPN and sports programming, joining SC+ and the Savannah Bananas games.
- Vibe Check will debut late June exclusively on Disney+.
What They’re Saying:
- Burke Magnes, President of Content, ESPN: “We are incredibly excited to launch this new show, which will provide a powerful platform for the brilliant women at ESPN. The voices that will be leading this program have long been shaping the sports landscape, and now they’ll have this additional platform to bring their unique insights to the forefront in an even more impactful way for Disney+ subscribers."
