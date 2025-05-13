Pricing and Details for Direct-to-Consumer ESPN Offering Revealed

Two different plans will be available, with varying pricing options.

Details have been revealed for ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service, which will simply be titled ESPN.

What’s Happening:

Fans will have two ESPN DTC plans from which to choose, including an unlimited package that delivers the entire suite of ESPN networks and content.

The enhanced ESPN App will give more choice and flexibility with two new plans – $29.99/month for the unlimited package and $11.99/month for a select option.

The select tier is the current ESPN+ with a new name, but keeping the same price point. Existing subscribers will automatically become subscribers of the new service, based on their current subscription level.

Sports fans will also be able to bundle the ESPN unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu, including a special offer at launch for $29.99/month for the first 12 months (with ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu).

ESPN DTC will launch in early fall, and regular old ESPN will continue to be available through traditional MVPDs and DMVPDs.

When the new service launches, enhancements to the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices will be introduced.

Those with subscriptions to the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN bundles will be able to watch ESPN content within Disney+ seamlessly alongside Disney and Hulu entertainment and family programming.

Additional details, including the specific launch date, will be revealed later this summer.

Elsewhere, ESPN also just announced that The Rich Eisen Show will be returning to ESPN this fall, airing on ESPN+ (or what will likely be ESPN by then) and Disney+.

Unlimited Plan Details:

The unlimited plan will give fans access to all of ESPN’s linear networks – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes – in addition to ESPN on ABC Monthly subscription: $29.99 Annual subscription: $299.99 Disney+, Hulu, ESPN unlimited bundle: $35.99/month (with ads on Disney+/Hulu), $44.99/month (no ads on Disney+/Hulu*) Special offer at launch: Disney+, Hulu, ESPN unlimited bundle for $29.99/month for the first 12 months (with ads on Disney+/Hulu)



Select Plan Details:

The select plan will provide subscribers with access to all content available on ESPN+, including more than 32,000 live sports events annually, a robust library of exclusive studio shows, on-demand replays, acclaimed original content, and more. Monthly subscription: $11.99 Annual subscription: $119.99 Disney+, Hulu, ESPN select bundle: $16.99/month (with ads on Disney+/Hulu), $26.99/month (no ads on Disney+/Hulu*)



What They’re Saying:

Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN Chairman: “We are providing everything ESPN has to offer directly to fans and all in one place. As we thought about the name, we kept returning to the fact that, across every generation, ESPN is the most trusted, loved and recognized name in sports, and that we should keep it simple and double down on the power of ESPN. Our straightforward approach to name and pricing will help fans cut through the clutter, and provide them compelling options to access all our content within the enhanced ESPN App. It will be the ultimate sports destination for personalized experiences and features, and, on top of that, fans will be able to choose to bundle ESPN with the industry-leading Disney+ and Hulu streaming services."