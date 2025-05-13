“The Rich Eisen Show” Jumping from Roku to Disney+ and ESPN+ This Fall

This marks Rich Eisen’s return to ESPN after 22 years.

After multiple years on Roku, former SportsCenter anchor Rich Eisen is bringing his popular show to Disney+ and ESPN+ starting this fall.

What’s Happening:

Rich Eisen is bringing The Rich Eisen Show to Disney+ and ESPN+ this fall, marking his first project with the company in 22 years.

to Disney+ and ESPN+ this fall, marking his first project with the company in 22 years. The Emmy-nominated program will stream on weekdays in its traditional noon to 3 p.m. ET timeslot, with its debut on both platforms coinciding with the launch of ESPN’s direct-to-consumer offering

In addition to his own show, Eisen will make select appearances across ESPN studio programming.

The show will continue to originate out of Los Angeles and features an engaging mix of sports, humor and pop culture, including an array of signature guests, driving the show to become a leader and conversation starter in the sports media landscape for more than a decade.

Eisen will maintain his role at NFL Network, separate from this new agreement.

Eisen previously called ESPN home from 1996 to 2003, where he was a prominent SportsCenter anchor while also contributing to multiple high-profile events.

Since launching in 2014, The Rich Eisen Show has been nominated for multiple Emmys and, in 2023, Eisen was honored with the prestigious Marconi Radio Award for “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year," recognizing his excellence in radio broadcasting.

What They’re Saying:

Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content: “Rich Eisen is an ESPN icon and his return to Disney and ESPN platforms is a great win for all. The Rich Eisen Show is a unique blend that fans seek, approaching sports conversations with information, heart and humor, featuring guests from sports, music, entertainment and beyond. We will continue to be aggressive in adding premier content to our platforms, with The Rich Eisen Show being today’s example."

“Rich Eisen is an ESPN icon and his return to Disney and ESPN platforms is a great win for all. is a unique blend that fans seek, approaching sports conversations with information, heart and humor, featuring guests from sports, music, entertainment and beyond. We will continue to be aggressive in adding premier content to our platforms, with being today’s example." Rich Eisen, President/CEO of Rich Eisen Productions: “To say this has been a long time coming is an understatement, especially considering I never thought a reunion with ESPN would happen in any role, let alone such a crucial one of ‘partner.’ Immense thanks to Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus and Dave Roberts for their belief in The Rich Eisen Show and our amazing crew, without whom none of this could have been possible. I can’t wait to connect with new fans on Disney and ESPN’s many platforms and reconnect with long-time ones who remember me with hair."

More ESPN News: