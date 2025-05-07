Release Date and Episode List for the ESPN Original Series “Rabil’s Places” Revealed
New episodes will debut Wednesdays on ESPN+.
ESPN has revealed that its new original series, Rabil’s Places, will premiere in June.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has officially announced the premiere date for its latest original series, Rabil’s Places, presented by Lexus, set to debut on June 4.
- This five-episode series, produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in collaboration with Words + Pictures and Two Points Productions, features Paul Rabil as he delves into the rich history and traditions of both college and professional lacrosse while honoring the sport's indigenous roots.
- Through engaging discussions with prominent figures in lacrosse and visits to key cultural centers of the game, Rabil will highlight the evolution and growth of lacrosse into the beloved sport it is today.
- New episodes will debut on Wednesdays on ESPN+ and will also be accessible for streaming on Hulu and Disney+ for subscribers of the Disney Bundle Trio.
Episode Descriptions and Premiere Dates:
Episode 1: Turf Wars (June 4)
- Renowned football coach Bill Belichick shares his enthusiasm for lacrosse in a conversation with former college star and Super Bowl champion Chris Hogan, delving into the similarities between the two sports.
- Additionally, PLL teammates Ricky Miezan and Nakeie Montgomery discuss their choice to focus on lacrosse instead of pursuing careers in professional football.
Episode 2: Slick Sticks (June 11)
- Inspired by revolutionary lacrosse techniques, Paul sets out to create a new signature shot.
- After learning about Gary Gait's iconic "Air Gait," he seeks creative input from standout scorer Charlotte North and former college star Pat Spencer, who has transitioned to the NBA, to refine his innovative move.
Episode 3: Crab Cakes and Lacrosse (June 18)
- Paul returns to Johns Hopkins to explore Maryland's rise as a lacrosse powerhouse. Joined by former teammate Kyle Harrison, he visits Kyle's father, Miles, who shares insights on the rich history of HBCU lacrosse at Morgan State.
- The journey concludes at Bryn Mawr with three-time Tewaaraton winner Taylor Cummings, where they discuss the emergence of Maryland's women's lacrosse stars and debate the true state sport.
Episode 4: Crease and Desist (June 25)
- Paul seeks to rejoin the Premier Lacrosse League as a goalie but quickly encounters the unique challenges of the position.
- With guidance from former WWE star Mick Foley, Hall of Famer Scott Bacigalupo, and PLL standout Blaze Riorden, he gains a thorough understanding of the physical, mental, and technical demands of this rigorous role in sports.
Episode 5: The Creator’s Game (July 2)
- Paul embarks on a journey to explore the Native American heritage of lacrosse, focusing on its traditional wooden stick.
- He learns from esteemed figures like Jeremy Thompson of the Onondaga Nation and Zed Williams of the Seneca Nation, who share essential indigenous customs related to the sport.
- Paul also meets rising star Trey Deere, a standout player for Syracuse and the Haudenosaunee Nationals, at Alfie Jacques' woodworking shop, where he prepares to craft his own wooden stick.
What They’re Saying:
- Paul Rabil: “Lacrosse isn’t just defined by the action on the field. It’s about the people who’ve played it, the places we call home, and the culture that’s kept it alive for centuries. Rabil’s Places is our episodic journey through the soul of the sport, from sacred beginnings to its rise in college towns and pro stadiums, aimed to bring fans new and old along for the ride."
- Peyton Manning, Executive Producer of Rabil’s Places: “Paul is the perfect person to tell the stories that make lacrosse the sport that it is today. As a former player and entrepreneur, he is so close to the game that he loves and that shines through in this series."
