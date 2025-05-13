New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Offers First Look at Marvel’s “Ironheart” Ahead of Trailer Debut Tomorrow

Disney+ will premiere “Ironheart” with three episodes on June 24th, 2025.

Marvel Television has released a peek behind the scenes at the creation of their latest series, Ironheart, ahead of the trailer’s expected debut tomorrow.

What’s Happening:

Ironheart will focus on the character of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

will focus on the character of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who was first introduced in . Ryan Coogler, the director of the Black Panther films and the current hit, Sinners (who serves as executive producer), talks in a newly released featurette about his comic book upbringing and the excitement around Ironheart when she first debuted.

films and the current hit, (who serves as executive producer), talks in a newly released featurette about his comic book upbringing and the excitement around Ironheart when she first debuted. The story of Ironheart is about Riri Williams proving herself and achieving her own legacy, separate from that of Iron Man.

is about Riri Williams proving herself and achieving her own legacy, separate from that of Iron Man. Ironheart will showcase what happened after Riri’s adventures in Wakanda and her formative years as a superhero.

will showcase what happened after Riri’s adventures in Wakanda and her formative years as a superhero. We also get plenty of new clips from the series in the featurette, which you can watch below.

A full trailer for Ironheart will be released tomorrow, May 14th – with the series set for a three episode premiere June 24th on Disney+

will be released tomorrow, May 14th – with the series set for a three episode premiere June 24th on The cast of Ironheart also includes: Anthony Ramos as The Hood Manny Montana Shakira Barrera Alden Ehrenreich Regan Aliyah Shea Couleé Zoe Terakes Paul Calderón Cree Summer

also includes: Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serve as the directors for the new series.

More Marvel News: