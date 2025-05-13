New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Offers First Look at Marvel’s “Ironheart” Ahead of Trailer Debut Tomorrow
Disney+ will premiere “Ironheart” with three episodes on June 24th, 2025.
Marvel Television has released a peek behind the scenes at the creation of their latest series, Ironheart, ahead of the trailer’s expected debut tomorrow.
What’s Happening:
- Ironheart will focus on the character of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Ryan Coogler, the director of the Black Panther films and the current hit, Sinners (who serves as executive producer), talks in a newly released featurette about his comic book upbringing and the excitement around Ironheart when she first debuted.
- The story of Ironheart is about Riri Williams proving herself and achieving her own legacy, separate from that of Iron Man.
- Ironheart will showcase what happened after Riri’s adventures in Wakanda and her formative years as a superhero.
- We also get plenty of new clips from the series in the featurette, which you can watch below.
- A full trailer for Ironheart will be released tomorrow, May 14th – with the series set for a three episode premiere June 24th on Disney+.
- The cast of Ironheart also includes:
- Anthony Ramos as The Hood
- Manny Montana
- Shakira Barrera
- Alden Ehrenreich
- Regan Aliyah
- Shea Couleé
- Zoe Terakes
- Paul Calderón
- Cree Summer
- Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serve as the directors for the new series.
