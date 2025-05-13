New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Offers First Look at Marvel’s “Ironheart” Ahead of Trailer Debut Tomorrow

Disney+ will premiere “Ironheart” with three episodes on June 24th, 2025.

Marvel Television has released a peek behind the scenes at the creation of their latest series, Ironheart, ahead of the trailer’s expected debut tomorrow.

What’s Happening:

  • Ironheart will focus on the character of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
  • Ryan Coogler, the director of the Black Panther films and the current hit, Sinners (who serves as executive producer), talks in a newly released featurette about his comic book upbringing and the excitement around Ironheart when she first debuted.
  • The story of Ironheart is about Riri Williams proving herself and achieving her own legacy, separate from that of Iron Man.
  • Ironheart will showcase what happened after Riri’s adventures in Wakanda and her formative years as a superhero.
  • We also get plenty of new clips from the series in the featurette, which you can watch below.

  • A full trailer for Ironheart will be released tomorrow, May 14th – with the series set for a three episode premiere June 24th on Disney+.
  • The cast of Ironheart also includes:
    • Anthony Ramos as The Hood
    • Manny Montana
    • Shakira Barrera
    • Alden Ehrenreich
    • Regan Aliyah
    • Shea Couleé
    • Zoe Terakes
    • Paul Calderón
    • Cree Summer
  • Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serve as the directors for the new series.

