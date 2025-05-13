Prime Video Shows Off First Look at Nicolas Cage as “Spider-Noir” in New Live-Action Series
Set to be presented in both black-and-white and color, the series will premiere in 2026.
Prime Video has shared a first look image from their upcoming Spider-Verse series, Spider-Noir.
What’s Happening:
- Based on the Marvel Comics character, Spider-Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Nicolas Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.
- The live-action series will see Cage reprise his voice role as the character from the 2018 hit animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
- The live-action series is set to debut in 2026, and will be presented in both black-and-white and color.
- Other cast members include Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, Karen Rodriguez, Kai Caster and Jack Huston.
- Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) will direct the series and also serve as executive producer on the first two episodes.
- Other executive producers include co-showrunners Oren Uziel (The Lost City) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), as well as the creative team behind Into the Spider-Verse – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.
- Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel, then globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.
More Marvel News:
- Jake Schreier Becomes Top Candidate to Direct "X-Men" Film
- Disney Jr.’s “Iron Man and his Awesome Friends" Finds Lead Trio of Villains in Tony Hale, Vanessa Bayer and Talon Warburton
- “The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Robot H.E.R.B.I.E. to be Voiced by General Grievous Actor Matthew Wood
- Marvel Reveals Actual Title of "Thunderbolts*" with New Poster
- Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Exploring New Film Featuring Deadpool Alongside the X-Men