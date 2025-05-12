“Doctor Who” Season 2 Finale “The Reality War” to Premiere Simultaneously on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and UK Theaters
One of the best seasons of “Doctor Who” in recent memory is gearing up towards an epic finale, and Disney+ and the BBC are celebrating it in an equally epic fashion.
The Doctor Who Season 2 finale, “The Reality War," will debut simultaneously across the globe on Disney+, BBC One, BBC iPlayer and even in UK theaters.
What’s Happening:
- Following a cosmic journey of twists and turns as the Doctor attempts to get Belinda home, the epic Season 2 finale of Doctor Who will premiere simultaneously on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in a primetime evening slot on Saturday, May 31st, and in over 450 cinemas across the UK & Ireland.
- Fans across the globe will be able to all watch “The Reality War" together, as the Doctor faces one of his most terrifying and monumental battles to date in an extra-special-length episode.
- The exact time of the episode’s launch has not been confirmed at this point, but it is rumored to be around 11:00 a.m. PT.
- This means that the episode will not debut at 12:00 a.m. on Disney+, as with the previous episodes of the season.
- If you live in the UK and Ireland, over 450 cinemas will be holding screenings of the two-part finale at the same time. Click here for more details.
- Before the finale, there’s two more dropping the next two Saturdays at 5:00 a.m. PT. Follow along with our Doctor Who tag for weekly recaps of each episode.
What They’re Saying:
- Russell T Davies, Showrunner: “The Doctor is doomed, Belinda is lost, Ruby is trapped, UNIT is powerless, the Unholy Trinity rule supreme and the Underverse is rising. And now we can all experience this devastating climax together, all at the same time, with a unique worldwide premiere. I can promise shocks, scares and revelations off the scale. Come and have fun!"
