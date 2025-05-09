Be Tempted with Exclusive Offers from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Secret Shop

Mayci and Jessi’s brands Babymama and JZ Styles are among those that you can save at, for a limited time.

You’ll surely be led into temptation by these secret products created in celebration of season 2 of the popular Hulu reality series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu has introduced The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Secret Shop to celebrate the premiere of season 2 on May 15th.
  • The new Secret Shop tempts visitors with exclusive deals from a number of brands associated with the show, or created by some of the moms featured.
  • From food to fashion and everything in between, your favorite brands will provide special, limited time offers guaranteed to fulfill all your guilty pleasures.
  • Here’s a look at what offers are available:
    • Babymama (Mayci’s brand) – 20% off through June 8th, 2025
    • JZ Styles (Jessi’s brand) – 10% off select products for a limited time only
    • Swig – 20% off tumblers and merch through June 8th, 2025
    • Drybar – 30% off select value set through June 8th, 2025
    • Tarte – Save 20% sitewide on tarte cosmetics through June 2nd, 2025. Enter code MOMTOK20 at checkout
    • Sprinkles – 20% off one dozen cupcake orders
    • Steve Madden – 20% off select apparel, accessories, and footwear through June 8th, 2025
    • Pro Lash – 20% off Saints and Sinner bundles through June 8th, 2025
    • Poppi – Poppi’s 12-packs are 20% off on Amazon.com with code HULUSAVE20
    • Paintbox – 30% off sitewide through June 8th, 2025. Enter code SLOMW30 at checkout
    • NuFACE – 20% OFF award-winning devices and skincare through June 8th, 2025
    • Home Chef – 55% off your first box, 17% off your next 4, and 35% off your 6th and 7th
    • Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer – Visit the Black Tap Downtown Disney location to receive a free CrazyShake with any $30 minimum purchase. Just say "Crazy Secret"
  • For more details on all of these offers, click here.
  • An all-new season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives arrives next Thursday, May 15th, exclusively on Hulu.
  • Check out our look at season one of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

