FX Releases Official Trailer for New Comedy Series “Adults”

The first two episodes of “Adults” will premiere Wednesday, May 28th on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu.

You’re invited to crash with the cast of FX’s new comedy series, Adults, by checking out the newly released trailer for the series.

What’s Happening:

FX’s Adults is a comedic ensemble series that centers on a group of young adults in their twenties as they navigate life in New York City, striving to be good people while often falling short of that ideal.

In this communal setting, they connect over shared meals, confront their insecurities, and occasionally even share toothbrushes.

The series presents a nuanced view of the successes, challenges, and awkward moments that come with transitioning into adulthood.

As the characters work to progress in their careers, navigate the intricacies of the healthcare system, plan social events, or participate in contemporary dating through platforms like Find My Friends, they realize that the realities of adult life are anything but simple, frequently complicating their true intentions.

Created by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw ( The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ), FX’s Adults is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, May 28th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, showcasing the first two episodes.

Furthermore, FX will air two episodes each Wednesday for the next three weeks.

