ABC Orders New Drama Pilot “RJ Decker” Based on Carl Hiaasen’s 1987 Novel “Double Whammy"

Deadline reports that ABC has ordered a new drama series called RJ Decker .

Crafted by Elementary creator Rob Doherty, the new series is based on Carl Hiaasen’s 1987 novel Double Whammy.

The new pilot is consistent with ABC’s one to three spring pilot pickups for midseason even though it falls out of traditional pilot season.

The series is ABC’s first pilot greenlight of the year.

RJ Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-convict, starts a new life as a private investigator in South Florida. Set to take on cases that range from odd to bizarre, he will use the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a mysterious woman to solve them. Throughout the series, the mysterious woman could be his greatest help or his ticket back to prison.

Paul McGuigan is set to direct the series.