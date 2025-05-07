ABC Orders New Drama Pilot “RJ Decker” Based on Carl Hiaasen’s 1987 Novel “Double Whammy"
If picked up, the series will follow a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-convict as he turns a new leaf as a private investigator.
Based on Carl Hiaasen’s Novel Double Whammy, ABC has ordered a new drama pilot created by Elementary’s Rob Doherty.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that ABC has ordered a new drama series called RJ Decker.
- Crafted by Elementary creator Rob Doherty, the new series is based on Carl Hiaasen’s 1987 novel Double Whammy.
- The new pilot is consistent with ABC’s one to three spring pilot pickups for midseason even though it falls out of traditional pilot season.
- The series is ABC’s first pilot greenlight of the year.
- RJ Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-convict, starts a new life as a private investigator in South Florida. Set to take on cases that range from odd to bizarre, he will use the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a mysterious woman to solve them. Throughout the series, the mysterious woman could be his greatest help or his ticket back to prison.
- Paul McGuigan is set to direct the series.
- Doherty is executive producing alongside Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, McGuigan, and Hiaasen. The series comes from 20th Century Studios.
