“Abbott Elementary” Star Quinta Brunson Will Receive the Keys to the City of Philadelphia
The writer and actress will also dedicate a new mural at the school that inspired “Abbott.”
Quinta Brunson has cemented herself as a true hometown hero in Philadelphia, as she’s slated to receive the keys to the city.
What’s Happening:
- As revealed by Variety, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson will be given the keys to the city of Philadelphia from Mayor Cherelle L. Parke as part of a celebration on Wednesday, May 28.
- That same day, Brunson will dedicate an original mural to Andrew Hamilton Elementary School, which she attended growing up and which serves as an inspiration for Abbott on the hit ABC series.
- The mural is titled “Blooming Futures" and was designed by local artist Athena Scott. It was created “with input from Hamilton school students and staff whom she met with for inspiration. The new mural highlights the allegory of the school as a garden, with the tenacious educators serving as stewards of a fertile and growing student population."
- Mural Arts Philadelphia are among the organizers of the honors, with Variety noting that group previously was featured in an episode of Abbott Elementary that focused on arts education.
- Scott will speak at the event alongside teachers and students from Hamiilton, plus representatives from Mural Arts, the Philadelphia City Council and the School District of Philadelphia.
- The busy Brunson recently wrapped up Abbott Elementary Season 4, with Season 5 coming this fall, and hosted this past weekend’s Saturday Night Live. She will also be seen alongside her Abbott castmates on an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 this summer, as that series airs the second half of the crossover that began on Abbott.
What They’re Saying:
- Quinta Brunson: “I am so grateful to be receiving the key to my hometown, Philly. This city shaped me—and now I get to give back with a mural that celebrates all it gave me. I am truly honored."
- Jane Golden (executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia): “Art has the power to honor the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future. ‘Blooming Futures’ beautifully captures the spirit of Abbott Elementary and the enduring impact of dedicated educators like those at Andrew Hamilton School, whose influence shapes generations. Quinta Brunson’s work is a powerful love letter to the city of Philadelphia, and we are deeply grateful for her unwavering commitment to inspiring young people, uplifting our city, and supporting Mural Arts Philadelphia."
- Mayor Parker: “The City of Philadelphia is beyond grateful to have someone as inspiring and compassionate as Quinta Brunson. She doesn’t just represent the spirit of Philadelphia on television, she brings her success home and shares it with the city that loves her back. It goes without saying that education and representation matter. As our young people look for role models, may they find inspiration in dream chasers and change makers like Quinta Brunson. And let us never forget the impact of a great teacher, who shows up every day to uplift, encourage, and fight for the future of our youth."
