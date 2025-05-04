The Greens Set Out for Epic Adventures in Kaiju Fights and the Afterlife in Milestone Episode of "Big City Greens" on Disney Channel

It’s a milestone adventure for the Greens and the family is going all out on some of their most epic adventures yet in their 100th episode of Big City Greens.

One Hundred

Tilly has a special album of all the family’s adventures, and it seems that the Greens are officially about to embark on their one hundredth adventure!

The family is stunned - and quite frankly, confused. Only 100? It seems like there have been many more than that…maybe like 200? Personally, I’d say somewhere just under 200 but regardless, the family is officially on their hundredth adventure, and Gloria even suggests that this is such a major milestone, they should be doing something special. Meanwhile, she’ll just stay at home and enjoy some hot tea— that has already gone cold. And that’s it for Gloria Sato this episode. This is about the Greens!

Tilly suggests that they split up and enjoy their adventures so that each adventure is fulfilling for everyone. This leads to a Tilly and Gramma team-up, while Cricket heads off to Remy’s. Bill decides to stay at home and wait for an adventure to come to him.

Over at Remy’s Cricket explains to him that this is the 100th adventure, and he suggests doing something daring - he wants Remy to help him launch a chicken into space. Wait, didn’t they already do that? While, yes, that was the premise of the first episode, technically, no, as the chicken never got to space.

So, now they head over to the Big Tech lab and inadvertently wake up Gwendolyn Zapp in her cryogenic pod after taking on a robot that they short circuited with Remy’s tears.

Despite the fact that she should know who Cricket Green is by now (she sent them into space in a motion picture, but hey), she mistakes him and Remy for a pair of astronauts she ordered but they are not “full size" yet - or the more common term - adults. She decides to put them in her big-ifying ray to enlarge them, but as one might guess– the chicken that Cricket is carrying around gets hit by the ray and grows to a massive size and escapes into Big City, of course.

Don’t worry, Gwendolyn Zapp has made a crazy mech suit to take on the chicken. Oh, that’s not what it’s for? It’s to drill down to the Earth’s core to hide until this whole thing blows over? That sounds more accurate. Fortunately, Cricket and Remy have also discovered some other Mech Suits in the lab that they can suit up with and take on the chicken themselves.

Together, they fight the chicken, which at one point takes down Remy, leaving his mech suit inoperable as Cricket’s battery dies. Fortunately, Remy has just enough mobility to give him power - the power of friendship, so that Cricket can finish off the giant chicken with a rocket boot and send it into space.

At home, Tilly is trying to figure out a fun, yet emotionally satisfying adventure for her and her grandmother, asking what she would wish for if she can have anything. Gramma Alice admits it would be nice to see Ernest, her late husband, one last time. As such, Tilly sets up a playmat with letters since they don’t have an actual spiritual board a la a Ouija board or something. The attempt begins as a playful joke led by Alice, before it gets all to real - prompting the pair to head to Big City’s Fortune Teller District to find someone who can help put them in contact with the afterlife. There, they meet Archemorous, who helps them see Ernest. However, in order to see the deceased, one must themselves be deceased. So, he gives the two a drink that effectively kills them, though not really because then that would put him in a really tough legal gray area. This will be more true if they don’t return from the afterlife in their allotted window.

The two make it into the afterlife, which sees a number of souls floating in a void each on their own individual chunks of land. Of course, Ernest is near the top, furthest away and the time is ticking. As the two float higher and higher, Archemorous begins to summon them back as a storm starts brewing in the afterlife. It turns out that him opening a portal has caused this kind of disruption, so they need to get out quickly. The storm begins to intensify as time is running out and sees Tilly and Gramma back at the portal door when Gramma says she has not come this far and done all this just to leave. She breaks free from Archemorous’ grip and flees back to Ernest but he has no idea she is there. Fortunately, Tilly sees all this happening and shouts for him at the top of her lungs when we see him, tethered to a tree on his floating chunk, reach down and grab Alice before she is sucked back through the portal. The two share an emotional hello and a hug before Gramma has to leave back for the living world.

Bill, throughout all this, got the adventure he was waiting for when a package was delivered to them and it was the wrong address. His adventure saw him return it to its rightful owner.

However, when Cricket’s story ends and fried chicken rains from the sky, it becomes clear that these are just stories. Cricket has made the whole thing up, as have Tilly and Gramma. Cricket just hung out with Remy, while Gramma and Tilly went through old photo albums. Setting grand expectations for their 100th adventure would leave the whole thing disappointing by the end, so their made up stories seemed better.

Plus, everyone (and we mean everyone) is all together for a barbecue later, when Bill concludes his story adding that it was just a misplaced package that he returned safely. Not everything has to have some dramatic element.

That’s when we cut back to the house that Bill delivered the package to. He doesn’t know but the audience does, that’s Chip Whistler’s girlfriend, and that package was for him. Chip even ponders what would have happened if Bill Green opened that box, as it's set to be part of a plan that will take place later on.

We knew we couldn’t have a 100th episode without Chip Whistler.

But you don’t have to take my word for it. You can catch this milestone episode in full, streaming now on the official Disney Channel YouTube page (below).

You can also catch it on Disney Channel or the DisneyNOW website. It will also arrive on Disney+ on May 7th, where you can catch up with the rest of the series and the film, Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation.