Brandy and Rita Ora Set to Return for New Descendants Movie "Wicked Wonderland"
The pair will also by joined by Paolo Montalban and Melanie Paxson.
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland are welcoming back the two matriarchs of the kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- With the return of the Descendants franchise in 2026 — the newly named Descendants: Wicked Wonderland — Disney Branded Television has shared another casting announcement, bringing the adults of the kingdom back for round two.
- Brandy and Rita Ora will be reprising their roles as Cinderella and the Queen of Hearts, respectively.
- They first appeared as these characters (in these iterations) in Descendants: The Rise of Red, which debuted on Disney+ and Disney Channel last year.
- Also returning are Paolo Montalban as King Charming and Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother.
- Paxson is the only actor to appear in all five of the franchise’s films.
- The new film will follow the repercussions of Red and Chloe changing the fabric of time, now taking place mostly in Wonderland (marking a major change of scenery for the series).
- Kimmy Gatewood will direct, with Wicked choreographer Emilio Dosal joining the team as well.
- Production has begun on Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and will be released in 2026.
