Brandy and Rita Ora Set to Return for New Descendants Movie "Wicked Wonderland"

The pair will also by joined by Paolo Montalban and Melanie Paxson.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland are welcoming back the two matriarchs of the kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • With the return of the Descendants franchise in 2026 — the newly named Descendants: Wicked Wonderland — Disney Branded Television has shared another casting announcement, bringing the adults of the kingdom back for round two.
  • Brandy and Rita Ora will be reprising their roles as Cinderella and the Queen of Hearts, respectively.
  • They first appeared as these characters (in these iterations) in Descendants: The Rise of Red, which debuted on Disney+ and Disney Channel last year.
  • Also returning are Paolo Montalban as King Charming and Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother.
  • Paxson is the only actor to appear in all five of the franchise’s films.
  • The new film will follow the repercussions of Red and Chloe changing the fabric of time, now taking place mostly in Wonderland (marking a major change of scenery for the series).
  • Kimmy Gatewood will direct, with Wicked choreographer Emilio Dosal joining the team as well.
  • Production has begun on Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and will be released in 2026.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight