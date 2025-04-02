Production Starts on Highly-Anticipated Fifth "Descendants" Film
The fifth chapter was initially announced back in February
A new post on social media has alerted fans of the smash hit Descendants franchise that production has begun on the highly-anticipated fifth installment.
- The post came with a picture of much of the cast, in costume, holding a clapboard signifying that the filming was now underway.
- The image was captioned simply, “Back at it."
- Back in February, Disney revealed that the next chapter of the “Descendants" movie franchise was officially in the works for Disney Channel and Disney+.
- The Disney Channel Original Movie will expand the music-and-dance-fueled stories centered around the teenage progeny of Disney’s most iconic characters and villains.
- Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker will reprise their roles as Princesses Red and Chloe, the daughters of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella, respectively. The film’s official title will be announced at a later date.
- The new film is reportedly picking up shortly after the events of the 2024 hit film Descendants: The Rise of Red. The next chapter explores what “happily ever after" is really like for Red and Chloe, following their return from their time-traveling adventures.
- Set primarily in present-day Wonderland, the sequel delves into the warning at the end of the previous movie: “There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time."
- In addition to Cantrall and Baker, Leonardo Nam returns as Maddox Hatter.
- New descendants to the franchise include:
- Liamani Segura as Red’s sister Pink
- Brendon Tremblay as Max Hatter
- Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal
- Kiara Romero as Hazel Hook
- Additional characters will be confirmed as casting continues to unfold.
- Kimmy Gatewood (The Baby-sitter’s Club, Girls5eva) is set to direct, with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (Sneakerella) and Dan Frey and Ru Sommer (Descendants: The Rise of Red). Returning to the franchise are executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. Gatewood also serves as co-producer. Emmy Award-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal (Wicked, Sneakerella) will bring the brand-new music-and-dance sequences, which have become a beloved hallmark of the Descendants franchise.
