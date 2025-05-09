ABC Gives Renewals to Five Unscripted Series, Including “American Idol” and “Celebrity Jeopardy!”
Other renewals include “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “Shark Tank” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”
ABC has renewed a number of its unscripted series for the 2025-26 season.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that ABC has given renewals to five popular unscripted series, including:
- Celebrity Jeopardy! – Season 4
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Season 6
- Shark Tank – Season 17
- America’s Funniest Home Videos – Season 36
- American Idol – Season 9
- Details regarding hosts and judges for any of the series have not been revealed. For example, the current fifth season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is Pat Sajak’s last hosting – so we’ll likely see new Wheel host Ryan Seacrest take over for the sixth season.
- This season saw Carrie Underwood join the American Idol judging panel, and it's likely she’ll be back for the show’s 9th season on ABC and 24th overall.
- ABC previously gave renewals to a number of other unscripted shows, including:
- Bachelor in Paradise – Season 10 (returns July 7th)
- Celebrity Family Feud – Season 11 (returns July 10th)
- Dancing with the Stars – Season 34
- The Golden Bachelor – Season 2
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire – Season 4 (returns July 23rd)
- Match Game is also making a comeback to ABC, with Martin Short set to host the popular game show, which returns on July 23rd.
