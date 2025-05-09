"Kiff" Cast Currently Recording Season Three of Hit Disney Channel Series
The series was renewed for a third season ahead of the second season premiere in March.
The cast of the hit Disney Channel animated series, Kiff, appears to have gone back in the booth as voice recording takes off for the upcoming third season of the show.
What’s Happening:
- It seems that voice recording has begun on the eagerly anticipated third season of the hit Disney Channel animated series, Kiff.
- The update arrives on social media, where DeeDee Magno Hall has shared images from a recent recording session via Zoom.
- Magno Hall captioned her post: “So thankful to lend my voice to the animated series Kiff, Although I prefer in person recording sessions with these fun & talented folks, I’m grateful for technology & the ability to record remotely." She also included an emoji of a deer in the caption.
- Magno Hall is the voice of Miss Deer Teacher in the series, Kiff’s teacher, as well as some other smaller roles in the hit show, like Forlington Slarvly, one of the star’s of Table Town’s top soap opera, “Smoldering Cove."
- In the pictures, you can see the series creators and show runners Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, as well as H. Michael Croner, the voice of Barrington Augustus Buns III, or “Barry," Kiff’s Best Friend.
- Recently, we sat down with creators Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, who told us (at the time) that they were just starting to sink into the third season of the show.
- Currently, Kiff is in the middle of their second season, which debuted back in March. The official announcement for the third season (after a premature one was retracted at last year’s Annecy animation festival) came just ahead of the Second Season premiere.
- The hilarious adventures of best friends Kiff and Barry continue into that third season, with creators Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal returning as executive producers, with Kent Osborne (also seen in Magno Hall’s post) as co-executive producer. Quinn Scott will serve the role of story editor in season three.
- Season One of Kiff is available to stream now on Disney+, Season Two is currently airing on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. It is set to debut on Disney+ this summer.
- Currently, there is no timeline for the debut of Season Three.