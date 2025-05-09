"Kiff" Cast Currently Recording Season Three of Hit Disney Channel Series

The series was renewed for a third season ahead of the second season premiere in March.

The cast of the hit Disney Channel animated series, Kiff, appears to have gone back in the booth as voice recording takes off for the upcoming third season of the show.

What’s Happening:

It seems that voice recording has begun on the eagerly anticipated third season of the hit Disney Channel animated series, Kiff.

The update arrives on social media, where DeeDee Magno Hall has shared images from a recent recording session via Zoom.

Magno Hall captioned her post: “So thankful to lend my voice to the animated series Kiff , Although I prefer in person recording sessions with these fun & talented folks, I’m grateful for technology & the ability to record remotely." She also included an emoji of a deer in the caption.

Magno Hall is the voice of Miss Deer Teacher in the series, Kiff's teacher, as well as some other smaller roles in the hit show, like Forlington Slarvly, one of the star's of Table Town's top soap opera, "Smoldering Cove."

In the pictures, you can see the series creators and show runners Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, as well as H. Michael Croner, the voice of Barrington Augustus Buns III, or “Barry," Kiff’s Best Friend.