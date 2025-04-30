ABC Reveals Summer Debuts of "Bachelor in Paradise," "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" and More
This July proves to be a big one for ABC, which is seeing the summer premieres and returns of some fan favorites throughout the month.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has revealed the dates and times that some favorite unscripted series will return or premiere on the alphabet network this summer, including the return of favorites like Bachelor in Paradise and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.
- Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise will be the first thing on the summer schedule, returning on Monday, July 7th at 8:00 PM. The season will include cast members from across the franchise, including The Golden Bachelor.
- The recently announced return of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will arrive on the network on Wednesday, July 23rd at 8:00 PM.
- That will immediately be followed by the premiere of the new Match Game hosted by Martin Short on the same night at 9:00 PM.
- Match Game returns to ABC after it last aired four years ago, most recently hosted by Alec Baldwin. The show itself dates back to 1962, and has aired on CBS, NBC, and ABC, as well as in syndication. The Baldwin version marks the most recent, having debuted in 2016 and airing through the summer of 2021.
- Celebrity Family Feud, once again hosted by Steve Harvey will return with its 11th season on Thursday, July 10th at 8:00 PM, followed by new episodes of Press Your Luck, hosted by Elizabeth Banks at 9:00 PM.
- As previously announced, The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One returns to ABC live Wednesday, July 16. A host will be announced at a later date.
