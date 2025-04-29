“Match Game” Returning to ABC with Martin Short as Host

The return will mark the long-running game shows first airing since 2021.

Match Game is making another comeback to ABC, with Martin Short set to host the popular game show.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Match Game after a four year break, with Martin Short on board as host.

after a four year break, with Martin Short on board as host. The series, previously hosted by Alec Badlwin, last aired in 2021 – winding down following COVID and Baldwin’s much-reported shooting incident on the set of the film Rust.

Since originally launching in 1962, Match Game has aired on CBS, NBC and ABC as well as on syndication.

has aired on CBS, NBC and ABC as well as on syndication. The series features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

According to Deadline, Sarah Jessica Parker was in talks to be involved in the reboot of the show, but a deal wasn’t closed.

The prior iteration of the show was filmed in New York, but the new version will be shot in Montreal, Canada.

An air date or time period has not been revealed as of publication.

