“Match Game” Returning to ABC with Martin Short as Host

The return will mark the long-running game shows first airing since 2021.
Match Game is making another comeback to ABC, with Martin Short set to host the popular game show.

  • Deadline reports that ABC is bringing back Match Game after a four year break, with Martin Short on board as host.
  • The series, previously hosted by Alec Badlwin, last aired in 2021 – winding down following COVID and Baldwin’s much-reported shooting incident on the set of the film Rust.
  • Since originally launching in 1962, Match Game has aired on CBS, NBC and ABC as well as on syndication.
  • The series features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.
  • According to Deadline, Sarah Jessica Parker was in talks to be involved in the reboot of the show, but a deal wasn’t closed.
  • The prior iteration of the show was filmed in New York, but the new version will be shot in Montreal, Canada.
  • An air date or time period has not been revealed as of publication.

