“Doctor Who” Season 1 Coming to DVD and Blu-ray in June

Just over a year after the final episode premiered, the first Disney+ season of “Doctor Who” is coming to home media in the US.

Doctor Who: Season 1 is now available to pre-order

Meanwhile, season 2 is in the midst of its run on Disney+, with new episodes dropping every Saturday at 8:00 a.m. ET.

