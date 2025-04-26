“Doctor Who” Season 1 Coming to DVD and Blu-ray in June
Just over a year after the final episode premiered, the first Disney+ season of “Doctor Who” is coming to home media in the US.
Season 1 of Doctor Who, its first on Disney+, is finally coming to Blu-ray and DVD this summer – a year after the season’s initial airing.
What’s Happening:
- The first season of Doctor Who to air on Disney+, or its 14th season overall since the show returned in 2005, is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on June 24th, 2025.
- This season follows the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) as they travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to the war-torn future worlds.
- Included in the 7 disc Blu-ray and DVD are the following episodes:
- In addition, you’ll find 9 episodes of the accompanying documentary series, Doctor Who Unleashed, as well as other exclusive special features.
- Doctor Who: Season 1 is now available to pre-order from trusted retailers like Amazon.
- Meanwhile, season 2 is in the midst of its run on Disney+, with new episodes dropping every Saturday at 8:00 a.m. ET. Follow along with our Doctor Who tag for weekly recaps of each episode.
