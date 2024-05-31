TV Recap / Review: Not All is Fine in Finetime as Slugs Eat Social Media Obsessed Residents in This Week’s “Doctor Who”

This week’s Doctor Who brings us back to a familiar sci-fi realm after last week’s mind-bending “Doctor-lite” episode. However, we still have minimal appearances from the Doctor and even Ruby in this episode. Does a second Doctor-lite episode stack up? Find out in my spoiler-filled recap of “Dot and Bubble.”

The episode kicks off with our “hero” of the week, Lindy Pepper-Bean (Callie Cooke) waking up in her bed in the city of Finetime. Immediately after waking, Lindy activates her dot and bubble, a 360-degree social media projection around her head that keeps her connected with other friends throughout Finetime. One problem immediately arises, in that this bubble is constantly activated during her every waking hour – even dictating how and where to walk.

We’re introduced to a number of Lindy’s friends and followers, including the superstar Ricky September (Tom Rhys Harries). While going through her bubble, we see the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) pop up on one screen, warning Lindy that her life is in danger because of creatures out there in the “real world.” Lindy immediately ignores this and swipes the Doctor away. As she jams out to a version of “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini,” the camera pans back to reveal a slug-like creature on the other side of the room, as the title sequence kicks in.

Following the title sequence, we get an aerial shot of Finetime, a completely domed city, where an announcer is heard saying “it’s another glorious day in Finetime.” We see Lindy walking to her two hours of work, of course with the bubble still activated. Once at her desk, she’s talking to her friends, when this time she’s interrupted by Ruby (Millie Gibson). Ruby gets a bit more luck than the Doctor in communicating, and after some struggles, she’s able to ask Lindy some questions.

Ruby asks if some of Lindy’s co-workers are actually in the same room with her, and Lindy isn’t sure – unwilling to deactivate her bubble. Ruby is able to convince Lindy to look through the gap between screens and see if the co-workers are there, which they aren’t. Lindy is puzzled as to why they’re not there, as that’s what they do – “they work and then they play.” She is finally convinced to turn off her bubble to see what she’s sitting next to, and there’s a giant slug creature there eating her co-worker.

The Doctor joins in on the conversation, and convinces Lindy that she needs to leave. Unfortunately, she has grown so dependent on the bubble that she struggles to walk without its directions. After trying for a bit, she reactivates the bubble and is able to safely get out of the slug’s way. Approaching an elevator, a slug is revealed when the doors open, and Lindy’s bubble is directing her straight into the slug’s body. It takes everything in her power not to follow the directions and run away.

We’re now outside, and Lindy is walking around without her bubble for the first time in forever. She sees some of her fellow Finetime residents walking right past the slugs, eating some other residents, to which none of them notice at all. Lindy breaks down and reactivates her bubble, where the Doctor and Ruby direct her and some of her other friends (the ones that haven’t gone missing at least) to an underground river. Some people are getting eaten and others are not, which the Doctor ponders as to why this could be.

Lindy then brings up a message from her mother, Penny Pepper-Bean, who is played once again by the mysterious lady (Susan Twist) that has appeared in a different role in each episode of the season. The Doctor and Ruby both finally call this out, with the Doctor saying she has the face of the ambulance on Kastarion 3. Lindy tries to contact more of her friends, and we end up seeing a few go offline who are getting eaten by the slugs.

Unfortunately for Lindy, her dot and bubble run out of charge, meaning she has to make her way to the river without its aid. Her path is blocked by a gang of slugs, but she is able to make it through thanks to running into the dreamy Ricky September, who she immediately swoons over. Upon reaching the other side, she gives Ricky a hug, which turns out to be her first ever hug! Hand in hand, Ricky and Lindy make their way to the underground river, while Ricky explains some of what he’s learned about Finetime – revealing that he only uses his dot and bubble when he goes live for a performance.

Ricky and Lindy make it inside a building, and on a communication screen, Ricky comes to the realization that their homeworld has also been overrun with these slugs. To reassure Lindy, Ricky lies and tells her that help is on the way. They make their way downstairs to a conduit which will provide access to the underground river, but they first have to break the code to get through the door. Lindy begins to recharge her dot and makes contact with the Doctor and Ruby again.

Ricky begins to enter the codes that the Doctor is transmitting as the Doctor and Ruby figure out that the slugs are targeting the citizens of Finetime in alphabetical order – and Lindy is next in line! They then realize that the dots themselves are what is controlling the slugs and the deaths. Lindy’s begins to turn red as she tries to deactivate hers, and it then begins attacking her. She and Ricky switch positions as the dot continues to attack, and in a truly selfish move, Lindy tells the dot that Ricky’s real last name comes before hers alphabetically, sending it to attack him instead as Lindy makes her escape.

Lindy makes it to the underground river, where she reunites with a friend, in person, along with other citizens who have made it. She also comes across the Doctor and Ruby for the first time in person here. Lindy mentions that it was nice of the duo to help save her, while also looking somewhat uncomfortable by them. The people of Finetime are heading outside into the “great beyond,” via a rather Jungle Cruise-esque boat. They reveal to Lindy that they’re the only ones left, and that no one exists in their homeworld.

The Doctor, realizing that they may not make it on their own, offers to take all the people in his TARDIS off to another planet. Lindy however says that they can’t travel with them though, saying that the Doctor is “not one of them” – clearly referring to him being Black. She says he was kind, even though it is “his duty to save her” and that communication via screen is “just about acceptable,” but in-person is “unacceptable.” The other two also say some racist remarks, but the Doctor is still insistent on taking them. He yells that they will die and that he can save their lives, and yet they still walk away. The Doctor begins to laugh, before moving into a palpable yell. You can feel the anguish coming from him as Ruby attempts to comfort him. They make their way off into the TARDIS, looking back at the boat full of Finetime residents that is heading to its inevitable doom, as the episode comes to close.

Ever since Ncuti Gatwa was cast as the Doctor, I have wondered whether they would go down this route of addressing the Doctor’s race. Before, the Doctor has undoubtedly had the “privilege” that goes along with being white, with most Doctors easily able to command the room. Gatwa’s Doctor definitely has that presence too, but it stands to reason that in the wide universe, there are places out there that echo some of the prejudices that we have here on Earth. Storytelling-wise, it’s definitely a tough line to cross on how to approach a plot point like this, but I think it was done excellently. The Doctor’s utter anguish when he knows they’re off to their death, but won’t come with him just because he is Black is palpable, and he puts in a defining performance. The music and direction of this scene is also exquisite, making this one of the most powerful scenes in the history of the show. It will also be interesting to see if this has any effect on the Doctor moving forward. Bravo to all involved!

“Dot and Bubble” takes a very Black Mirror-esque premise and gives it a wonderful Doctor Who twist. Callie Cooke puts in a terrific performance of Lindy, a character that you both love and hate throughout the episode. I simultaneously felt sorry for her, while also realizing she’s a pretty awful person. The world of Finetime is also beautifully realized, with some excellent imagery throughout. So far, this is probably my second favorite episode of the season, right after “Boom.”

Next week, the Doctor and Ruby crash the Duchess of Pemberton’s ball in 1813 Bath, where they come across a mysterious bounty hunter called Rogue, who is about to change the Doctor’s life forever.