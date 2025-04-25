First Volume of Music from “Andor” Season 2 Now Available to Stream

Featuring a score from composer Brandon Roberts, you can now listen to the score of the first three episodes at your pleasure.

Walt Disney Records has announced that Star Wars fans can now listen to the first volume of the Andor: Season 2 soundtrack on most major streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

Andor is back for a second season, and with the release of the first three episodes on Disney+

This season features music from Emmy-winning composer Brandon Roberts, building on the original Andor themes composed by Nicholas Britell.

Roberts is known for his work on Jordan Peele's reboot of The Twilight Zone, Eli Roth's Thanksgiving and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, among others.

Additional Andor soundtrack releases will follow on these dates:
Andor: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Episodes 4-6) – May 2nd
Andor: Season 2 - Vol. 3 (Episodes 7-9) – May 9th
Andor: Season 2 - Vol. 4 (Episodes 10-12) – May 16th

Andor: Season 2 - Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-3) (Original Score) is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music

What They’re Saying:

Composer Brandon Roberts: “For Season 2, the story opens up, both timewise and in terms of scope. With so many new characters and new worlds, Tony (Gilroy) was adamant that I needed to create new thematic material for this world and Andor’s journey. I was also tasked with incorporating the genetic material from Season One, so the whole series feels like one unit. Just as the characters and the plot develop, so does the music."

Andor: Season 2 - Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-3) (Original Score) Track List:

1. “Andor (Main Title Theme)"

2. “Sienar Avenger"

3. “Canyon Run"

4. “Remember Me?"

5. “The Wedding Begins"

6. “Mina-Rau"

7. “Jungle Breakdown"

8. “Ghorman!"

9. “There's Nothing Out Here!"

10. “Jungle Escalation"

11. “The Challenge"

12. “Five Hands"

13. “He's Getting Away!"

14. “The Veil & the Braid"

15. “Host & Hostess"

16. “Inversely Proportional"

17. “Tay Is Leaving Early"

18. “Where's Wilmon?"

19. “Mina Run"

20. “Harvest Avenger"

21. “Brasso"

22. “Andor Onward"

The first three episodes of Andor: A Star Wars Story season 2 are now available to stream, exclusively via Disney+. Check out our Andor tag for Mike’s recaps and review.