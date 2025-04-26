"Big City Greens" Teases Long-Awaited 100th Episode
The teaser comes a week before the debut of the new episode.
Not too long after the 99th episode of Big City Greens arrived this morning, Disney Channel also dropped a teaser for the highly-anticipated 100th episode of the favorite animated series.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Channel just aired the 99th episode of the hit series, Big City Greens, and after doing so they revealed the teaser for the big 100th episode of the animated favorite.
- In the big episode, the Green family is set to make their 100th adventure the best one yet. Even if that means unleashing their animals into Big City, visiting the afterlife, or even just delivering a mystery box.
- There have been almost 100 offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green at this point, the mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family, including older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors.
- As we approach the centennial episode, fans will surely remind you that the family has grown in size - whether it be Tilly and Cricket’s mom and Bill’s ex, Nancy and her dad, Grandpa Nick, or adopted family like Cricket’s best friend Remy and his bodyguard Vasquez, or cafe employee turned owner Gloria Sato. The ensemble has grown to include a number of recurring characters, especially since season three brought the Greens back to their country town of Smalton, home to neighbors and old friends like Good Ole’ Joe and Patti the diner owner. And let’s not forget Cricket’s archrival Chip Whistler!
- Oh, and did we mention they’ve been to space? That’s right the Greens have their own movie - Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation which came out last year.
- All of this and more makes the 100th episode of Big City Greens a big event that fans have been excited for since it was it was announced it would be part of a fourth season - which we’re currently in the middle of.
- The highly-anticipated 100th episode of the series is set to debut on Saturday, May 3rd on Disney Channel at 8:00 PM ET. It will arrive on Disney+ on May 7th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com