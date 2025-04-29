“Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld” to Premiere Two Days Early in “Fortnite” as Part of Disney & Epic Games’ Most Expansive Collaboration Yet

The first two episodes of “Tales of the Underworld” will premiere as the “Fortnite: Galactic Battle” kicks off.

As Disney continues its partnership with Epic Games by introducing their most expansive Star Wars collaboration in Fortnite yet, fans will be able to enjoy the first two episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld two days before its Disney+ premiere.

What’s Happening:

As announced at Star Wars Celebration, Fortnite: Galactic Battle will kick off on May 2nd with weekly new Star Wars content, including the ability to play as Darth Jar Jar. The season will culminate in an epic in-game live event, Death Star Sabotage.

On the same day, the Star Wars Watch Party island at 10:00 a.m. ET, giving players the chance to watch the first two episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, the all-new anthology series of animated shorts from creator Dave Filoni focusing on the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains: Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane.

This marks the first time that a Disney+ series has premiered in a video game.

The standalone Star Wars Watch Party island was built in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and uses official Star Wars assets to create a breathtaking environment inspired by a galaxy far, far away.

(UEFN) and uses official Star Wars assets to create a breathtaking environment inspired by a galaxy far, far away. Starting today, Fortnite players can link their Epic Games and MyDisney accounts and can unlock a First Order Stormtrooper Outfit – with more benefits to come.

For more details on how to join the Star Wars Watch Party island and how to link your accounts, visit the official Fortnite blog

What They’re Saying:

Sean Shoptaw, Executive Vice President, Disney Games & Digital Entertainment: “For the first time, Disney+ is premiering a show inside a game, launching alongside our largest Star Wars collaboration with Fortnite to date – giving fans and players an exciting first look at the kinds of experiences they can expect as we shape a new future together. We’re building the next era of digital entertainment, where fans can play, watch, create and connect – and we’re just beginning to tap into what’s possible."

Adam Sussman, President, Epic Games: "Disney and Epic are pioneering the future of social entertainment together, and this expansive Star Wars collaboration offers a glimpse into the type of interactive experiences we envision. We are reimagining what's possible with immersive storytelling in Fortnite with one of the world's most beloved franchises - stay tuned for a lot more to come."

